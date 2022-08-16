Dexter Lumis strikes again on WWE Raw

When A.J. Styles and Bobby Lashley took the ring for their first-ever singles match in WWE, TNA, or any promotion really, fans bucked in for what was expected to be a darn good match. As Corey Graves and company pointed out at the onset of the outing, the two performers are living legends who will certainly see their careers culminate in spots in the Hall of Fame, and while they may be a little longer in the tooth, the duo can very much still go within the squared circle.

Unfortunately, this match won’t be remembered for anything Styles or Lashley did between the bells. Granted, that isn’t a knock against either performer; the match was totally effective and did what it needed to do. The match also won’t be remembered for the interference by The Miz and Ciampa, who are mad at Styles and Lashley for how they handled the previous week of television.

No, the match will be remembered for yet another in-ring attack by Dexter Lumis, who once again tried to get into the ring area before again being taken care of by security.

So… who is Lumis going after exactly? Is he mad at Corey Graves, who was taken out of his seat for the second segment of the show? Or does he has unfinished business with his former fellow NXT-er Ciampa, or even The Miz? Fortunately, at some point, Triple H and company will likely give fans some answers, even if it may take a little longer to get there.