Dominik Mysterio throws his mask in with WWE’s Judgement Day

After finally, officially turning his back on his father Rey and Edge at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio has made his intentions clear on the fallout episode of RAW: Dom has officially thrown his hat in with Judgement Day to fully come into his own in the WWE Universe freed from his father’s long, Hall of Fame-bound shadow.

It all started off well enough, with Edge standing in the middle of the ring and detailing his relationship with Dominik, which he described as being nearly two decades old. He detailed staying at the Mysterio family house when The Fed rolls through San Diego, about getting tattoos together, and about a younger Dom helping him nail other superstars with a “peashooter” in the back before he was old enough to wrestle.

But then, Edge’s tone changed.

“You and your dad can hash it out however you need to hash it out, but I am a different beast entirely,” Edge told the assembled crowd. “Cause I’m not looking at you as that kid I watched grow up, I’m looking at you like a WWE Superstar. And a man’s game pays a man’s price. So Dom, I need you to get here right now, and we are not going to talk – I am going to beat your *ss.

Oh Edge, if only you knew what was going to happen next, maybe you wouldn’t be calling your own demise to the ring.

Dominik has fully turned to the Darkside of the WWE Universe.

After a short wait, The Mysterios’ music hit, and it was Rey, not Dom, who took to the ring and begged his friend for forgiveness.

Was Edge receptive? Eh, not really, but it didn’t particularly matter, as Rhea Ripley came out to declare that Dom was fully embracing his darkness and would be a member of their family, not Rey’s, moving forward. Dom came out wearing black with some very shiny slicked-back hair, and everyone in the Kansas City crowd booed the WWE Universe’s newest bad guy.

This, understandably, did not sit well with Rey, who refused to get involved in a fight with his son and ultimately allowed his buddy to suffer such a behind beating that he was sent to the hospital to undergo testing.

This, understandably, got the WWE universe wondering what was going on with Rey and led interviewer Meghan Morant to take a camera crew to the back to catch up with the former champion. When she found him, she asked one simple question: what is going on?

“Meghan there’s not much I have to say other than I love my son, and I need to have a word in private with Dominik,” Rey lamented backstage. “As far as Judgement Day is concerned, they’re trying to tear my life apart, they’re trying to separate me from my son by poisoning his mind, they just took out Edge, who is like family to me. There’s one thing for sure – I will never put hands on my son, but no one deserves their a– handed to them more than Judgement Day. So I don’t care who it is, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, either of them, I’m challenging (them) one-on-one to a match tonight. They can take their pick whomever it is.”

Fortunately, this match happened later in the show, when the “Punishment of Judgement Day,” Damian Priest, took to the ring to face Rey. Unfortunately, Priest dominated the diminutive luchador to an embarrassing degree, with fans in the arena having none of it. The trio stood over Rey’s lifeless body, and after some heelish mic work, Ripley laid out a challenge that will surely turn a few eyes among WWE fans the world over.

“And that is why,” Ripley announced. “Dom is going to set out a challenge for next week on Monday Night RAW to go one-on-one with Edge.”

Dominik Mysterio versus Edge? In a WWE ring? In 2022? Goodness, unless Finn Balor can give Rey’s son a rapid course on how to be a believable heelish wrestler, and then the trio of Judgement Dayers go all-in on the outside-of-the-ring interference, this is going to be a bad night for Rey either way.

Will Rey be able to get his son back to the light side? Only time will tell, but it’s clear the balance of power in this particular feud has shifted pretty considerably from the babyface side over the Judgement Day’s corridor of the WWE locker room, and it’s clear this feud is only going to ratchet up, not magically go away.