As WWE assembled a collection of certified legends to help strategize and ultimately call a pick in the 2024 WWE Draft, two-time Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T earned a special assignment all his own on Monday Night RAW, serving as a special draft correspondent alongside Cathy Kelley backstage.
Asked for his favorite picks of Day 2 at that point, two rounds into the proceedings, the younger member of Harlem Heat named off a few names for fans to watch, including one he may or may not have gotten into a self-proclaimed “backstage run-in” with at NXT a few weeks back.
“I mean, Jade Cargill, number one pick to SmackDown, that's a game-changer right there,” Booker T explained on RAW. “Damian Priest staying on RAW, my question is, what will happen with the Judgment Day as well as CM Punk. What a big, big break for Monday Night RAW, and that one there, that's big…”
Did Kelley have another question for Booker T? Fans will never know because none other than the “Scottish Warrior,” Drew McIntyre, appeared from behind like Joe Hendry, drawn to the sound of the “Best in the World's” name being said on television.
“Booker, tell me you didn't just say that,” Drew McIntyre asserted. “You think it's 2010, Book? You think the guy that's had one match he got injured in, that I injured him in, should be drafted above a guy who literally won the World Title at WrestleMania?”
“You talking about the title you don't have around your waist right now?” Booker asked.
“Don't act like that,” McIntyre responded. “You're not like that. You saw exactly what happened to me, Book.”
As Booker questions whether or not McIntyre even understands what's going on at the moment, the “Scottish Warrior” opts to cut him off, letting him know that, at this point, McIntyre doesn't even recognize the five-time former champion.
“Don't live in a backward world here!” McIntyre demanded. “I was there with you back in the day; I know how you really feel about Punk! You've changed, man.”
Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, what does that mean? Considering Booker and Punk were only co-workers in WWE from 2006-07, and then again from 2011-2012 – never wrestling a traditional match together, according to Cagematch – maybe the latter was able to build up so much ill-will towards the former that he was actively trashing the “Second City Saint” to anyone with an open ear backstage. Or maybe McIntyre, who worked for WWE from 2007-2014, just knows Punker wasn't particularly popular and is putting that on Booker as he desperately looks for an ally in his cause. Either way, a very interesting wrinkle that will hopefully lead to something big in the future.
Booker T wants WWE to move past the Attitude Era.
Speaking of Booker T's place in the WWE Universe, working across multiple different brands over multiple different eras, the two-time Hall of Famer recently discussed his feelings regarding the Attitude Era in an interview with Shak Wrestling, which he loves but wants fans to stop focusing on. Why? Because he wants fans to focus on what's going on now, because he thinks the current program is very good indeed
“The Attitude Era is something that we're always gonna talk about. It's always gonna be something that was part of your life, my life, in some way, shape, or form. But I do understand what guys like Cody is talking about, as far as this era now. This is their era,” Booker T explained on Shak Wrestling via Fightful. “Is it better than the Attitude Era? Well, to them, they should want to try to make it better than the Attitude Era. The thing is, we can't talk about the Attitude Era forever. We're gonna have to move past this sooner or later. We're gonna have to start talking about this next generation [laughs], the Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes of the world and their legacy and their ‘Attitude Era' that they created. So I understand it, I get it. If I was in Cody Rhodes' shoes, Drew McIntyre, any of these young guys, I would feel the exact same way.”
Is Booker T on the money? Should fans stop thinking about “Stone Cold” Steve Austin feuding with Mr. McMahon and instead embrace fully what's happening with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and yes, even Drew McIntyre? Or will nostalgia remain the best business money can buy, with the stories of Rhodes, Reigns, and company only growing into legend once their run comes to an end and fans can evaluate it in hindsight? Fans will find out in the not-too-distant future.