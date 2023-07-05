After making a massive, massive return at Money in the Bank a few hours south of his hometown of Ayr, Scotland, Drew McIntyre has had Gunther shaking in his wrestling boots, with the “Scottish Warrior” seemingly knowing the “Ring General's” every move before he does and having an answer for every one of Imperium's schemes, as Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser learned when they tried to attack Matt Riddle after his RAW win.

Is McIntyre going to be the man who unseats Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion? Does he believe he's the man who can push the IC Title into the future and take it from the grasp of those dastardly Imperium boys? While McIntyre would like to get back into the championship picture, that doesn't mean he thinks Gunther has been a bad Intercontinental Champion; far from it, in fact. No, in an appearance on The Bump, McIntyre actually lauded Gunther for getting the title where it needs to be, which is on par with the World Titles at the top of the card.

“One of my favorite matches I’ve ever had is in the top three. And it can be in any position, to be honest, to have a WrestleMania match at that level with Seamus in there and always make the joke, about, you know, I met him when I was 19. He was 43. And it’s not a joke cause he’s much, much older than me, but I’ve always dreamed about having that big stage match and to have it at WrestleMania finally. And to have Gunther in there was so incredibly talented and physical himself was unreal. But to hear the crowd that night, like they were so invested from the start, you know, they were ready for that match. We were ready for that match. No matter what was going on with me physically, I was gonna make that match. And, yeah, I remember specifically when Sheamus gave me the 500 beats to the face, most of them, the way the people came up. And I was lying there thinking, ‘Oh, we’re just getting started guys.’ And I’ve never had such feedback after a match. It was unreal. Something I’m very proud of, Sheamus and I maybe get carried away with the whole personal issue and forgot about the undefeated Austrian outside the ring as we had ourselves a 15-minute WrestleMania match. Forgot about him. Gunther slid and took advantage of it and as he should have took advantage of the personal situation. But I’ll always be very, very proud of that WrestleMania moment in that match,” Drew McIntyre said via Ringside News.

“Yeah, he certainly raised the prestige 100%. The Intercontinental Championship is where it should be, where it used to be when I was growing up, and I can’t remember it being at this level for a long time. When I won Intercontinental Championship in 09, you know, we still had such prestige, and somewhere along the way, it kind of slipped, and we don’t need to get into the ins and outs of why that happened, but I’ve watched Gunther’s development since I saw him when I was outside of WWE the first time I saw him in Germany. I said, ‘That guy’s got something.’ He’s found himself. He’s got himself in the best shape of his life.

“He’s been on a tear over the past year plus, you know, if his lads might get involved and whenever he is in trouble, and I’ll deal with that. But you can’t take away from him what he is achieved, what he’s done for that title. And, right now, you know, with the, the world title, I think there’s gonna be a bit of competition going on with the IC title and the world title. You know, what’s the most exciting segment to watch? I know how competitive Seth [Rollins] is, and I know how competitive I am, how competitive Gunther is. I really think this is gonna be an exciting time for RAW overall.”

Whether you are a fan of Gunther or would prefer to see a mid-card title change, you have to give it to the “Ring General,” he's been putting in work as the true workhorse on SmackDown for much of 2022 before being drafted onto RAW to continue his winning ways on the red brand. When his title reign comes to an end, likely in mid-September after he sets a new all-time title reign record, fans will look at this run as arguably the best in the belt's 44-year history.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Drew McIntyre is committed to being a member of WWE… right now.

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre discussed his return and acknowledged that there were rumors that he was either unhappy or considering leaving the promotion.

Though McIntyre didn't get too deep into the weeds, he apologized to the fans who missed him in the ring and on television.

“I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns. It’s not like me, unless there’s a reason” McIntyre said via Fightful. “Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you’re heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre’s there, you know you’re gonna get 110%, and finally, I’m chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let’s make that happen finally.”

After Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it known that McIntyre's return to WWE was never in question after Money in the Bank, the “Scottish Warrior” sounds less certain about his future. Still, for now, he's a member of WWE and is looking to win a title with fans in attendance, and that is a noble venture in the face of uncertainty.