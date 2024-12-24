When Dustin Rhodes announced that his career was winding down in professional wrestling, fans wondered what he would do next: would he stick around in AEW, where he is currently a double champion in Ring of Honor, or return to his roots in WWE, where he made a career for himself as Goldust?

Well, on Monday afternoon, “The Natural” made it official, letting fans know that he has officially decided where he plans to retire from in-ring action when that day eventually comes.

“Today I have signed a new multi-year contract with AEW I want to thank my boss Tony Khan for every opportunity he has given me. Since coming here and being an original since inception, I have truly had the time of my life. Everybody knows my story, and how much I have been through in all my years. Lost my passion and found it again HERE in AEW at the first Double Or Nothing. Did not expect this One Last Ride to last as long as it has, and man, what a run I have had,” Dustin Rhodes wrote on social media.

“I will finish my career here at AEW as I feel it is home to me. I have never felt respected and wanted like I have here. This makes me want to do my very best for Tony and push myself harder than I ever have. I feel loved and wanted here. I love all of our roster deeply. I want to thank the fans for all of your support. I want to thank the men and women in the locker rooms we have shared and created magic together. I want to thank Tony Khan for believing in me and relying on me in so many ways. I won't let you down. I love it here in AEW and can't wait to see where the next few years take me. Thank you all for your constant love and support, and Thank you to AEW! And last but not least, I want to thank my family for their support. They are the true rockstars!!”

Now, on one hand, this is a tad surprising, as Cody is one of the top stars in WWE, and closing out his career with one final title match against his brother would have been an incredible opportunity, especially considering the strength of his career-highlight match at Double or Nothing against the “American Nightmare.” Still, if Rhodes is having fun splitting time in AEW and Ring of Honor and is able to transition from full-time wrestler to a coach/producer/legend role with the company, then this decision really might not have been as tricky as some may have initially assumed.