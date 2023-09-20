With the UFC-WWE merger officially official, seemingly everyone in either world, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to even Tony Khan, have weighed in on what it could mean for either company, plus the business as a whole, moving forward.

Will wrestlers have to throw in mouthguards and go all Bart Gunn on UFC fighters Brawl For All-style? Or will things go the other way, with the likes of Conor McGregor having to work over fake fights against performers like Drew McIntyre now that his prime fighting days are done?

While most of those answers will come with time, one person who is incredibly excited about the shape of TKO to come is none other than one of its biggest stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who discussed the pairing with Pat McAfee mere hours before his surprise return to SmackDown in Colorado. Though “The Most Entertaining Man in Sports Entertainment” never thought he would see the day when Vince McMahon sold the company, he believes the move could turn out incredibly well for all parties involved.

“We go way back. No, I never thought he would sell the company, but I'm not surprised because he's always about big picture; he's always about growth,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said via Fightful. “You think about where he's come from, from his first WrestleMania to now what the company is valued at, and this merger is really incredible.”

Is Rocky right? Will WWE get much, much, much better now that WWE and UFC fly under the same flag? Or will there be growing pains that arise along the way? Either way, it's safe to say that few expected Mr. McMahon to sell his company any time soon, which makes this move borderline uncharted territory.

Jeff Jarrett largely agrees with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's point.

Speaking of the UFC-WWE, another man who knows a thing or two about running a successful promotion, Jeff Jarrett, weighed in on the newly formed entity on his My World podcast.

Discussing specifically the comments by UFC COO Lawrence Epstein, namely that he wants to make every UFC fan a WWE fan and vice versa, Jarrett noted that while he doesn't see that happening any time soon, running the same venues for huge shows over a long weekend could create some incredible opportunities for both promotions.

“This is what's bizarre. I thought Epstein's point was, we want to create synergies on mega weekends, pay-per-view weekends, where you have a Friday night event for UFC and a Saturday night event for WWE, or a Saturday/Sunday, whatever it might be. I thought, not only yes, but h*ll yes. I believe, for the majority, it is two separate fanbases. But you have one load in, one up and down, I'm talking about from a production point of view. You're in one arena, you have the synergies of finance and HR and administrative and accounting and all that kind of stuff. Okay, well, their place of work is in one town, not two. So there's a lot of situations where I think there's an upside, and I also think you can just own the town,” Jeff Jarrett said via Fightful.

“Go see UFC Friday, go see WWE Saturday because it really is, for the most part, two different audiences. I think we're gonna see that. I'm not sure exactly how that's gonna flush out, but I'm not gonna say a Mania weekend, a SummerSlam, or a Survivor Series, the big four, so to speak, I don't think it's gonna happen on those weekends, but let's just take Payback in Pittsburgh, I could see a Friday-Saturday with that because there's so many events. I think it can create a whole new kind of branding initiative with a lot of upside, and you can have the occasional, we'll call it a fan-fest, where you have it all under one off. I think there's a lot of ways to monetize that. I think it's great for the industry as a whole. I think it's great for AEW, I think it's great for any and everything, and I don't put them in the same bucket. I think it's great for MMA, and I think it's great for professional wrestling.”

Discussing how the UFC merger could impact both promotions, Jarrett noted that he believes this could be really successful for former legends of years gone by, as in professional wrestling, you can make older performers look like they can still go at a high level even if that's no longer the case.

“I think we're gonna see it. In a lot of ways, I've said this going back three generations, in professional wrestling, wink-wink, we control wins and losses and presentations and storylines and everything that goes with it,” Jarrett said. “In the UFC, they don't have that luxury, so to speak. So it is always a different game. It literally is. What are we going to promote? Because they don't create Conor McGregors every day. You gotta capture that lighting in a bottle, whereas you don't create a John Cena overnight, but man, you can create one. That's what's really cool. You can utilize past stars in such a monstrous way.”

Are older UFC stars about to go on a tear in the WWE Universe? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with the paychecks coming from the same place, that certainly makes things a whole lot easier to pull off.