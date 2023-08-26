After being the subject of heavy speculation following the final match of his current contract with WWE, with some suggesting that the promotion turned down his contract request and, as a result, he's AEW-bound, Edge decided to take to Twitter to clear everything up, making sure that, for as much uncertainty lies ahead, he could at least disprove some of the misinformation before it gets out of hand.

“So I woke up to a bunch of voicemails, texts, and everything from actual like friends and family wondering what’s going on and concerned and blah blah blah, and I just figured I’d better address it. There’s nothing going on. There’s no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, you know? It’s my dream gig. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I didn’t come at them with some crazy contract offer or anything, they didn’t deny me; I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do,” Edge told his fans on Twitter.

“You know, the first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, this choice is in my lap, and it’s a lot harder. WWE gave me that night Friday in Toronto, and it was the best night of my career. You know, a lot of people will say you should retire at WrestleMania or this or that, but it's no their career, you know? That Friday night was really special for me, and I don't know if that can be topped to be perfectly honest. And if we think we can then great but I need to sit with it and just know that whatever it is, whether that’s Percy Jackson, which is coming soon, or it's wrestling, or it’s sitting in my rocking chair, it’s because I’m having fun. And having fun at this stage in my life and raising my kids are the two most important things. Hope that clears stuff up.”

What is Edge going to do next? Will he stick it out in WWE, signing the aforementioned contract he has waiting in his inbox in order to continue his legendary career as a Superstar under whatever sports entertainment workload Paul “Triple H” Levesque has in mind?

Or will he instead give professional wrestling another try, hitting the independent market for the first time since the mid-90s and embracing all of the opportunities that comes with that freedom, like a lighter workload, the freedom to show up where he wants when he wants, dates for international promotions like New Japan or Progress, if he so chooses? Heck, despite returning to the sport in 2020, Edge hasn't been strapped up since all the way back in 2011, when he held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Give him the International Championship when Orange Cassidy finally tires of bi-weekly challenges, put him in a feud with MJF, or go to the old reliable, Edge and Christian, but if WWE won't make the “Rated-R Superstar” into a champion, it's safe to say Tony Khan will – a fact he will certainly make known in future negotiations.

Bully Ray has a very strong opinion on where Edge should wrestle next.

Speaking of Edge's future in the squared-circle, it seems like everyone in professional wrestling has an opinion on where the “Rated-R Superstar” should work next, including his fellow WWE Hall of Famer and TLC stalwart Bully Ray.

Discussing the most hotly anticipated free agent since… Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole(?), Ray noted that, in his opinion, Edge in any other promotion is simply unimaginable, as he should be a WWE lifer.

“If this is Edge's last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done … do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW? Without a doubt,” Bully Ray said via Wrestling Inc. “There could be one h*ll of a bidding war. I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge … WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don't think that's the right fit … I think Edge is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer.”

Technically, Edge has wrestled for plenty of other promotions in the past, working under the name Sexton Hardcastle in some of them, if you can believe it, but since signing with WWE 25 years ago, he's been loyal to the McMahon's through-and-through, even if he did flirt with AEW in the past. While it would be incredible to see another Edge and Christian run – Cage and Copeland, anyone? – before the duo hang up their respective boots for good, seeing the “Rated-R Superstar” in anything but a WWE ring would be strange indeed.