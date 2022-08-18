WWE’s Edge has an AEW personality to thank for his moniker

Would WWE’s Edge by any other name be as sweet? This question, asked to the “Rated-R Superstar” by Ryan Gaydos, sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business, would seemingly lead to the same old sort of answer, right? Something to the effect of ‘WWE gave me the name, and it just sort of stuck?’

Well, typically, this is the case, as everyone from Bea Preastly/Blair Davenport to Rex Steiner/Bron Breakker, Walter/Gunther, and especially Eli Drank/LA Knight/Max Dupri can certainly attest. No, while the vast majority of the performers in the WWE system have stories about their monikers changing once they committed their talents to the WWE, with such swaps sometimes occurring on multiple occasions until the correct name sticks, Adam Copeland actually landed his name by accident on a drive through Albany with none other than Kenny Omega’s manager/AEW personality Don Callis, as you can read below via 411 Mania.

“Don Callis and I were driving, and the radio station, it was in Albany, and it was ‘Edge 1-0-something,’ and growing up in Toronto, Edge 102 was always one of my favorite stations. I was like, ‘Hmm, that has a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll feel to it, Edge.’ They were tossing around names like Rage, Riot, and you know, it was the late ’90s, right? I just thought, ‘Edge, I’ll throw that out there.’ At least that’s something I could relate to a little bit better. And it stuck.”

Based on some quick research, it would appear the station in question was WPBZ-FM, which used to go by the moniker “103.9 The Edge” from 1995 through 2005. Huh, it’s a good thing Copeland wasn’t driving with another WWE-turned-AEW personality, Tully Blanchard, on that fateful drive. Otherwise, his name would have been Christian…