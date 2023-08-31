As Edge prepares to decide on what he wants to do next in his professional wrestling career, be that retirement, a return to WWE, or a jump to AEW, the “Rated-R Superstar” stopped by the Brotherly Love podcast to discuss his career, his injury history, and, most interestingly of all, his match with Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22; the final WrestleMania match of Cactus Jack's career.

While many fans may remember that match in particular for Edge's putting Foley through a flaming table with a Spear, Adam Copeland recalls it most for having to sign a waiver to be allowed to do the spot, as WWE didn't want to be liable for his actions.

“That was a lot of stupidity on my part,” Edge said with a laugh. “I always say that I'm probably missing a chip. We were heading into WrestleMania 22, and I was wrestling this guy named Mick Foley, who is also missing a chip. I thought that Edge should be in the main event. I thought I'd really put in the work to earn that, and I had a chip on my shoulder,” Edge said via WrestleZone.

“So when they said, ‘How about you wrestle Mick?', I was like, ‘Great because he's just as nuts.' We got together, and we said to ourselves, ‘Okay, we're gonna steal this show.' We're in a hardcore match, which means there's so rules. I had to sign a waiver before, that if anything happened to me, no one was responsible but me. Signed it. Didn't even think about it. I was like, ‘Yup,' signed it. I'm coming to steal the show.”

Goodness, so if Edge had to sign a waiver to do all of the crazy spots in the match, who came up with that finish? Was it Foley, who has done more crazy spots in Japan than most wrestlers will do in their entire careers? Well, as it turns out, that one was on Edge, too, as he explained to Matt, Andrew, and Joey Lawrence on their podcast.

Edge explains how he came up with his flaming spear finish at WrestleMania 22.

After going into extensive detail about the match and Mick Foley, Edge got around to the finish of the match, which he thought would be an incredible moment with the potential to steal the show.

The only problem? Edge wrestled the match shirtless, which led to burns that Foley didn't have to worry about, as he had multiple layers on for the match.

“The finish was my idea. Usually when you see Edge do something really stupid, it's because Adam cooked it up, and he has too much time on his hands. So the finish of this match, I do this thing called the Spear. I said, ‘Hey, Mick. What if I Spear you through the ropes into a flaming table?' He's like, ‘Yeah, of course.' I didn't even factor in the idea that he wears a flannel, he wears a T-shirt. He's got like three layers of clothing on,” Edge said.

“As I'm coming at him, this is when it dawns on me. ‘Oh, I don't have a shirt on, and I'm going face-first into these flames.' As I'm running, that's when it dawns on me. I'm like, ‘Well, I'm here. We're committed.' So I hit him, and I just tried to tuck my head into his body as much as I could. Burnt my arm, burnt my hair. We go through the table, the fire goes out. As I'm crawling over to cover him for the pin, I see my arm is smoking, and it's turning gray. I'm kind of shaking a little bit. I didn't fully realize until I got to the back and they're looking at me, I'm kind of in shock. You can kind of tell, I don't really know what's going on right now. It's pretty weird to see now, especially where I'm at in life now, it was a different dude, then.”

Theoretically, it's probably not a good idea for any wrestler to spear themselves into a flaming table in front of 17,155 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, especially if they aren't a hardcore specialist, but then again, folks do still fondly recall Edge's stop with Mick Foley almost 20 years, later signifying that signing that waiver was probably a good idea. Though the jury is still out on whether or not Edge will ever put another performer through a flaming table again – Edge vs. Christian Cage at All In 2024? – it's safe to say he got some serious bang for his buck out of his match with Foley that won't be soon forgotten.