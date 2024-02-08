Bischoff on what's bad for business ⬇️

As the WWE Universe attempts to move forward toward the Elimination Chamber and especially WrestleMania 40, it seems like a day hasn't passed without more news about the Vince McMahon lawsuit and all of the fallout surrounding it.

From further comments from Janel Grant's lawyer, to accusations of his own from co-defendant, John Laurinitus, and the realization that Brock Lesnar may have been involved in sex trafficking, an accusation that may have ended his WWE career for good ahead of the Royal Rumble, this is the story that just won't go away, no matter how much the promotion would like that to happen, as even current champions like Seth Rollins have begun to publically disavow the actions of his former boss.

Discussing the fallout from the case and Mr. McMahon's resignation on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff weighed in on (one of the) latest allegations, that the former Chairman of the Board made people sign NDAs without WWE's knowledge and that he was under FBI investigation, and explained why it has the potential to really hurt the promotion with advertisers.

“You know, really, in a childlike way, I wish this would just be over with, and whatever the ramifications are, those who are involved end up on the bad side of that equation, just get what they deserve, get it over with, and move on. I would just wish it would go away, but it's not. It's not going to go away. And I'm not suggesting that I wish it would go away so people that were involved are able to get away from their responsibilities. That's not what I'm saying. What I am saying though is this — because it is such a dark cloud, and it is going to affect the business of the wrestling business,” Eric Bischoff explained via Fightful.

“I talk often about my disappointment in certain situations — you know, TNA for example, not that they're remotely connected to this. And I'm talking about the former TNA, not the current TNA management. But you know, I get very frustrated and animated sometimes talking about missed opportunities, and things that happen. I've been very critical with regard to AEW about the pizza cutter and blood and the excessive violence and blood, and reliance upon that. Because in my opinion, that has a negative impact on the business of the wrestling business. Because it turns advertisers and sponsors against the category, or validates their pre-existing bias against the property, the genre.”

Whoa, interesting stuff, right? Well wait, as Bischoff has plenty more to say on the subject and its greater ramifications.

Bischoff worries the Vince McMahon scandal could change WWE.

Discussing Vince McMahon and how his lawsuit could affect WWE moving forward, Eric Bischoff explained how, because WWE is the “800-pound gorilla” in the sport, if advertisers and networks alike lose interest in pushing the promotion, it could effectively change the business forever.

“This is the same thing, man. This has the ability to be, and maybe even more so than in other examples that I gave you. Because WWE is the 800-pound gorilla. It is the wrestling industry as far as the vast majority of the country believes. You know, you've got a small percentage of the audience that are AEW fans, and they follow TNA and they following NWA. But if you polled 100 people out of a Walmart or out of a Macy's or Nordstrom, take your pick and asked them, ‘Do you know anything about wrestling? And who was the owner of the wrestling company you're familiar with?' And it's going to be Vince McMahon and WWE,” Eric Bischoff noted.

“That just is what it is. It's not a criticism or a knock, it's just reality. And because of their success, because they're high profile, because of the $5 billion deal that Netflix just did. Because this company was acquired by Endeavor for $9 billion, they are — not the 800 pound, they're the only gorilla as far as the average wrestling fan or people on the business side of things recognize. And because of their success, they cast a much greater, darker in this case, shadow. And that concerns me because I want the business to be healthy. I want my grandson Whalen to watch wrestling in its current form in 15 years. And maybe have a DVD or something and say ‘Oh, my grandpa used to do that too.' I want — not for an ego thing, but I just want the business to grow. And this is a complicated matter that could have a really negative impact on this. I hope that's not the case.”

Is there a world where WWE loses big advertisers and promotional opportunities if, say, this lawsuit reaches discovery and even more horrible news comes out? Potentially so, Slim Jim pulled their advertisement from the Royal Rumble because of the allegations and only restored it once McMahon resigned. Still, until it happens, it's just fantasy booking worth being discussed by Bischoff and the like moving forward.