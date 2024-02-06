This former champ wants justice to be served.

As the professional wrestling world grapples with the decision to replace Cody Rhodes with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, it's easy to forget that one of the biggest stories in professional wrestling history, the resignation of Vince McMahon, happened just over a week ago and has barely been addressed by anyone in the company publically in any way, shape, or form.

On paper, it makes sense, right? Mr. McMahon stepped down in disgrace, with the first line of his legacy now guaranteed to mention how his time with WWE ended right alongside what he turned his father's promotion into, and the promotion likely wants to avoid that embarrassment as much as possible. Still, considering multiple performers like CM Punk had less than stellar things to say about Mr. McMahon during their time away from the promotion, you'd think someone would comment on the situation instead of simply tweeting #WeWantCody to play into a work feud at the top of the card.

Fortunately, there are former members of the promotion who have stepped up in a major way to shoot on the horrors of Janel Grant's lawsuit, with Maria Kanellis-Bennett joining the likes of Lance Storm in hoping that “justice is served” against the now-disgraced promoter.

“All the news coming out is horrible,” Maria Kanellis-Bennett shared on social media. “Many of us experienced or heard rumors of different levels of evil for years. Some tried to speak up to build momentum to change the culture in WWE. Many times we’ve been called bitter or crazy. Others have been paralyzed by fear. I just hope justice is served, and I hope this brings some people peace. I pray for all of the victims, the ones that have spoke up, the ones no longer with us, and the ones that suffer in silence.”

Considering Kanellis-Bennett hasn't worked for WWE in a little under four years, her comments didn't exactly set the world on fire, with her statement drawing a fraction of the attention The Rock's return garnered. Still, it's valuable to see her speak out all the same, as it proves that there are plenty of wrestlers who are disgusted with what Vince McMahon did, even if all of them can't say it for one reason or another.

Maria Kanellis reflects on being fired by Vince McMahon and WWE.

As fans may or may not know, February 3rd marked the fourth birthday of Carver Bennett, who Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis were pregnant with during their final run in WWE. Taking to social media to celebrate the occasion, Kanellis-Bennett celebrated how things have turned out, noting that she and her husband were fired nine weeks after his birth in April 2020 by Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and company.

“My son turns four today. In 2020, at 9 weeks postpartum Mark Carano called my husband to tell him he was being released, then asked is your wife with you,” Maria Kanellis-Bennett shared on social media. “So, he could just hand the phone to me. Mike said you can call her. Mark proceeded to call me. I was on my way back from my son’s doctor’s appointment. It was a nightmare. But, today I’m feeling rather blessed as I head to Ring Of Honor while my husband takes Carver to see some Monster Trucks today.”

After fans started to comment on her post, Kanellis-Bennett released another statement the day after, explaining the truth behind her family's final act in WWE.

“There are a lot of reports about things that happened when I was in WWE. Most of them are just wrong. Some are rumors circulated by WWE loyalists, bots, or ‘news' organizations on the WWE payroll,” Kanellis-Bennett shared on social media. “Here are some facts: When I was ‘released' by WWE for the first time in 2010, my contract was up, and I refused to sign for one-third of what my male contemporaries were making. When I went back, I was told by many people I trusted that WWE had changed. WWE knew we were planning on adding to our family when we re-signed. Mike asked for his release, I did not. Mike never went to WWE rehab. Nor did they pay for any rehab. We were lied to many times about our storyline and what direction it was going. I fought back against it to no avail. We were never paid millions of dollars in WWE. We had the average contract for WWE for six months. We are not millionaires, and we don’t live in a mansion. I hope this helps people separate fact from fiction.”

Since being released by WWE in 2020, Kanellis and Bennett have remained steadily employed within the industry, with the duo rejoining Matt Taven in Ring of Honor as The Kingdom and the former even playing a big role in Women's Wrestling Army, an all-female wrestling promotion based in Chicago, Illinois. While Bennett is currently in the bigger storyline as a member of the Undisputed Kingdom while Kanellis works on Ring of Honor, in the end, they seem happy with their new roles and in the end, that's all that really matters.