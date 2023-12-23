The Jaded-EST tag team around?

What does the future hold for Jade Cargill in WWE?

Will she debut in NXT and run court atop the developmental brand, getting experience in the WWE Universe before jumping up to RAW or SmackDown when the promotion feels she's ready to rumble? Or will WWE debut her in a huge way right out of the gate, squashing someone like IYO SKY in a few seconds like Brock Lesnar's win over Kofi Kingston on the first-ever edition of SmackDown on FOX? Could Cargill, a singles wrestler in AEW, transition into the tag team game and take a shot at Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's title before they even have a chance to settle in as champions?

Sitting down for an interview with ROAR Around The Ring, Bianca Belair explained that, no matter how Cargill arrives in WWE, she's going to make a serious impact.

“I just think it's exciting. She's coming in, and she's created so much noise without even having a match yet. So that alone speaks volumes to what she can do for this division. So I'm just excited for that. I'm excited for whenever she steps out. I know that when she does step out, she's gonna be ready, and she's gonna make some noise,” Bianca Belair said via Fightful. “So I'm just excited for when that's gonna happen and who it's gonna be with. I know that, in the future, we're gonna have a banger match, whenever that comes. But the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we're always all for that, and I think that she's gonna be able to do that 100%.”

Asked about whether she would like to wrestle against, or with, “That B**ch,” Belair answered in a very interesting way, noting that no matter how they eventually share the ring, it will be great.

“Both because even as a tag team, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as a tag team, who can take us down?” Belair said. “Coming from all angles, all sides, that's just a powerful image, powerful representation. We can make history. We would go on a tear. But we also could go head-to-head, and that would just be equally as great. So I think that both.”

Whoa, could you imagine Belair and Cargill wrestling together? That would be a pretty incredible pairing, the likes of which neither performer has ever been afforded at any point in their professional wrestling careers thus far but could benefit from greatly if there's another performer at the top of the RAW and SmackDown rosters holding court over the singles divisions. Whether Paul “Triple H” Levesque is open to that idea, however, remains to be seen, as it may be a bit too out of the box to serve as Cargill's maiden voyage in the WWE Universe.

Tyson Kidd is looking forward to working with Jade Cargill in WWE.

Speaking of Jade Cargill's eventual debut in WWE, though no date, timeline, or even brand has been specified for her big return to the squared circle, one person who is incredibly excited to work with her isn't another wrestler, or one of the promotion's general managers, but instead Tyson Kidd, the husband of Natalya and former in-ring competitor who had to transition to a backstage producer role because of a neck injury.

Discussing all of the new talents who could be joining WWE in 2024, from Kazuchika Okada to Deonna Purrazzo on Counted Out, Kidd noted that the one person he's looking forward to working with is Cargoll, as he thinks she could be a fantastic addition to the WWE Universe.

“I always would like to work with all of them. I'm sure the company is keeping eyes on things, but also keeping lips very tight, just like the CM Punk return. Someone I'm very much looking forward to working with is Jade,” Tyson Kidd shared via Fightful. “I've never worked with her. I've met her, but never worked with her and it would be interesting. I know some moves she does, but I don't know her yet. I don't know her as a wrestler, yet. I will because that's one of my abilities, I'm good at identifying who that person is trying to come across in the ring and helping translate that. Fresh talent is always cool because it's always different.”

What kind of matches could Kidd draw up for Cargill, a green yet exceptionally powerful performer the likes of which WWE hasn't had on their roster in quite some time? It's impossible to say, but considering Kidd has become one of the very best at what he does since being forced to retire, it's safe to say he'll likely give fans a show when afforded the opportunity.