When news broke that the screen actors guild – SAG-AFTRA – was going on strike, leaving hundreds of thousands of performers with incredible uncertainty regarding their financial stability, more than a few WWE fans began banging the table in the hopes of seeing John Cena, Dave Batista, or the promotion's current white whale, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, back in a professional wrestling ring.

On paper, it made sense, right? “The People's Champion” couldn't participate in any of his lined-up acting gigs, even if he could moonlight a tag in his capacity as a producer, so why not return to the house that Vince McMahon built in order to give fans that match with Roman Reigns they've been literally begging for online for about three years now?

Well, in the opinion of former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who not only wrote for the “Brahma Bull” in WWE but actually works for his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, that probably isn't going to happen, as the optics for Johnson would be horrible.

“The Rock does look at his social media. I don't know how much you can cover when you have millions upon millions and millions of followers, but somehow, he saw the Grayson Waller thing. We haven't discussed it. I personally don't think…obviously, there are bigger things going on in the world in general, but even in the entertainment landscape, I would be…even though WWE is not affiliated with any of the guilds and not affiliated with SAG, it's a bad look for a prominent actor like The Rock, Cena [John Cena], Batista [Dave Bautista] to appear on an entertainment program while there is a strike going on and people are not getting paid and are striking,” Brian Gewirtz said on Cheap Heat via Fightful.

“Yes, it's not insane, but appearing on television in an entertainment capacity is not a great look when a strike is going. I would be shocked if The Rock appeared anytime soon while the strike is going on, but I would be equally, if not more shocked if The Rock never appeared in a WWE ring again and figuring in the storyline at some point. It needs to be crafted, discussed, and thought about. We've never talked about this, just my opinion, if The Rock tweeted something about The Bloodline, it's not like if I tweeted something. If he tweeted something, the gates of h*ll are open. It's hard to close the door again once you do it, once you dip your toe into the pool, it's on. You can tweet Grayson Waller, he can tweet back, and it can be a funny exchange, but there's not going to be this pitchfork like mentality of ‘what are you waiting for, do it, you started it.' Once you start doing the Bloodline thing, it's time to go. That's why you have to be very judicious and careful.”

Would it be incredible to see “The Rock” back in a WWE ring? Yes. Would his inclusion on a card, any card, instantly sell a ton of tickets and generate literally millions of dollars for all parties involved? You bet; if WWE wants to move Payback from the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, to the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Acrisure Stadium, all you have to do is announce Roman Reigns vs. “The Rock” and tens of thousands of tickets will fly off the board in a matter of seconds. Convincing Johnson to agree to that deal, especially after committing millions of dollars to the SAG-AFTRA feud, probably isn't on the top of his to-do list, especially as a place close to his heart, Maui, is dealing with generational wildfires.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's heart is with the people of Maui amid the wildfires.

After watching Hawaii, where his family has roots, and he attended President William McKinley High School for a time, suffer through the worst wildfires of this generation, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to his Instagram accounts to send a message of resilience to the folks on the ground who have lost everything.

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands – our island of Maui – and I'm completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said via USA Today.

“Everything that I've seen transpires over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it's all heartbreaking.”

Much like with the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dwayne ” The Rock” will all but surely put his money where his mouth is and help the folks on “his island” when the dust settles and the damage can be assessed. Whether he opts to do that through a partnership with the WWE, however, remains to be seen.