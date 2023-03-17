A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

For “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, every day has been 3:16 Day since the hard rasslin’, hard drinkin’ “Rattlesnake” famously told Jake “The Snake” Roberts that “Austin 3:16 says I just whopped your A**” at King of the Ring in 1996, but when the middle day in the month of March rolls around, you just know the WWE Hall of Famer has to celebrate the occasion in style.

In 2023, Austin did that in the most “Stone Cold” way imaginable; by slinging out free “Steveweisers” at the El Segundo Brewing Company in Los Angeles County.

Stone Cold Steve Austin giving out beers on Austin 3:16 day like a goddamn champ. pic.twitter.com/LyJ6uO8pm5 — brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) March 17, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, for those out of the know, the “Steveweisers” in question are famously called the “Broken Skull IPA,” which is “A bad-a** 6.7% IPA, designed by Steve Austin and El Segundo Brewing Company, for the working man and woman. It features Citra, Cascade, and Chinook hops to deliver big flavor with an easy finish.” brewed by El Segundo Brewing Company and has become not only incredibly popular among wrestling fans but has also sparked two more additions to the “Stone Cold” lineup, with the company adding “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull American Lager” and “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Double IPA,” for when a single Indian Pale Ale isn’t enough to quench one’s thirst.

Will “Stone Cold” give the people what they want and actually show up at WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell, but considering that Broken Skull Beer has a section on the website advertising for the show, there’s a pretty good chance “Stunning Steve” makes an appearance. But either, way, as “The Broken Skull IPA’s” suggests, “now stop reading and start enjoying this awesome beer! Cheers!”