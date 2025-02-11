Moving to a streaming service was always risky, and WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix just showed why. Following a match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio, the latter Superstar was attacked by the New Day.

However, fans watching at home did not get to see this. The show faded to black as Mysterio was jumped by the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Expand Tweet

Fans were not happy about this, and they let WWE have it. One fan responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “They get a deal with Netflix so we don't have to deal with RAW cutting off early[,] and they do it anyway. F**king joke[,] lol.”

Another fan commented on the post, bringing up WWE's flexible timing, which they have been utilizing since the Netflix move. Recently, WWE has allowed RAW to end anywhere between 10 and 11 pm EST. When it was on USA Network, they had a hard out of 11 pm EST.

Luckily, WWE fans were covered by the company following RAW ending abruptly. They posted a video of the attack that only fans in attendance got to see. One fan called out WWE for this, saying, “So, you cut it off to show on social media? Then why choose Netflix? Instead, you should have been on cable.”

Other fans also questioned why they cut it off on Netflix, especially since Dragon Lee and other LWO members came out to assist Mysterio.

The New Day drove Mysterio into the ring post. After the attack, WWE officials came out to help Mysterio. There is a chance he is injured, and WWE left it to social media to show.

WWE RAW on Netflix's streaming problems

Even before WWE Monday Night RAW moved to Netflix, fans were weary of before the move. Previously, Netflix hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, which was met with issues.

The stream buffered for Netflix subscribers, causing them to miss the action. Luckily, it appears they fixed their problems ahead of WWE's debut on the streaming service. However, cutting it off early as they did is definitely frustrating for those watching at home.

Did Logan Paul or Rey Mysterio win?

In the main event of the February 10, 2025, episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Logan Paul faced Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The winner would enter the Elimination Chamber on March 1.

Paul used a new finisher, called the Paulverizer, to win the match. Surprisingly, Paul won the match clean, earning the fourth spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

He will now face John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre in the Chamber. There are two spots remaining in the match, and it is unknown who will fill them.

Similarly, the Women's Elimination Chamber match has two spots remaining. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have qualified so far.