WWE finally gave Shotzi back her tank

A lot has changed about Shotzi Blackheart since she made the jump from NXT to SmackDown within the WWE Universe. For one thing, Shotzi is a Blackheart no more, as Vince McMahon opted to streamline her name like he had to oh so many other performers before. Then, in an even crueler twist of fate, WWE took away Shotzi’s tank, her preferred mode of transportation that would bring her to the ring and provide a little explosiveness to her overall presentation.

Disappointing? Oh yeah, 100 percent; on occasion, fans would hold up signs referencing the tank and were completely correct for doing so. And yet, the WWE Universe, overly rigid in its ways, didn’t particularly care… at least until they did.

That’s right, with Mr. McMahon gone, the WWE Universe is rapidly becoming the wild, wild west, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque looking to feature much of the hard work he crafted in NXT. He’s brought back acts like Hit Row, tweaked the presentations of folks like Max Dupri, who may have just quit the Maximum Male Models, and in the best piece of news you will read all day, finally gave Shotzi back her tank.

The tank, the helmet, the confetti-shooting cannon that scared Michael Cole into one of his signature screams, even if Shotzi couldn’t overcome Bayley without the rest of Damage CTRL in her corner, at least she got back her vintage NXT presentation, which is a big step in the right direction towards fully getting her character over on SmackDown.