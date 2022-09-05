Finn Balor is relishing his chance to be bad in WWE

While Finn Balor and his Judgement Day brothers – and sister – in arms lost the battle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle in their tag team bout versus Edge and Rey Mysterio, the team ultimately won the war, as Dominik Mysterio, “Mr. 619’s” son, officially turned on his father and delivered a stiff close line across his chest that would make the late, great Eddie Guerrero proud.

Why, you may ask, have Judgement Day made it their mission to turn Dom on his father? Frankly, it’s tough to say; maybe it’s because the younger Mysterio has been stuck in the shadow of his father, maybe the trio just likes to sow chaos, maybe Rhea Ripley has simply taken a liking to Dom and wants to continue to push him around with more frequency. Either way, the team’s near-singular goal since kicking out Edge has been to disrupt the Mysterios’ run as the first-ever father-son Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

Either way, with Dom a “free agent” now that he’s turned on Edge and Rey, and a heelish one at that, the timing might be right for Judgement Day to swoop in and steer the wayward son in their specific direction. If that happens, it might not be enough to magically turn the unit into a legacy group worthy of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but it could prove potent enough to keep the heelish faction on RAW weekly and booked for every major “Premium Live Event” in the foreseeable future, which, considering how Balor was being used during his face run earlier in the year, is all “The Prince” could really ask for.

For WWE’s Finn Balor, it’s good to be bad in 2022.

While some questioned the decision to have Balor take Judgement Day away from Edge, the decision was a huge opportunity for the former proprietor of “Balor Club” as his run as a babyface had largely turned stale, and he was left off of WrestleMania 38 as a result. This ill-fated pre-Judgement Day run, and his corresponding absence from the company’s spring slate of “Premium Live Events” was addressed on the Gorilla Position podcast just before Clash at the Castle, as you can read below via a transcription from Fightful:

Yeah, of course. I’m a professional and I wanna wrestle. I feel like I’m one of the top performers in the business consistently over years and years and years, so I feel like I deserve to be on those shows. Especially my output with regards to live events and non-televised events, I’ll be on every show, so to be left off or snubbed off the biggest show of the year, especially when it’s two nights, yeah, that hurt. I feel like, I’m sure it was to do with how I was performing and maybe I was a little monotonous, going through the motions with that kind of babyface version of Finn, but I feel reinvigorated recently, being able to do a true heel character, which I feel like I do much better than I do babyface and it’s something that I haven’t properly done in WWE either. We tried to do it in NXT, but when we lost the audience due to COVID, we had to kind of tweak the character and make it more of a tweener, but I’m enjoying being a true heel. I don’t really have to act. I’m just a pissed-off version of myself that I normally am. [laughs] Hungry Finn, but yeah, I’m enjoying it. I feel reinvigorated. I can wrestle a different style now in the ring, and I’m doing different. I feel refreshed so I’m glad to be doing this version.

Huh, with that context in mind, the idea of being in Judgement Day really isn’t as bad as some initially declared when he joined earlier in the summer, as Balor has been featured on both the SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle cards and could be heading to Philadelphia in October to wrestle under Extreme Rules versus Edge and/or Rey Mysterio alongside Dom and/or Damian Priest. While it’s not exactly wrestling Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belts, fans already saw how that pairing worked back at Extreme Rules 2021, and it took Balor over half a year to fully recover from the ramifications of his rope-splitting defeat.

No, with a return to NXT UK now fully out of the cards and a spot in the main event rather unrealistic, Balor has found his niche in the WWE Universe for the time being, and considering the alternatives, that’s seemingly alright with him.