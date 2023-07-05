After securing a major win over Baron Corbin in the second week of NXT Gold Rush one day removed from his RAW debut versus Finn Balor, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams were riding high, with one of the biggest challenges to the former's NXT Championship reign eliminated.

Unfortunately for Melo, Championship challengers are like members of Hyrda; when you cut off one head, two more – or in this case, four – shall takes its place. After taking a loss to Balor on RAW and getting a face-to-face meeting with Rhea Ripley the very next day to warn him about dipping a toe into Judgment Day business, “Him” and his friend decided to cannonball right into the deep end and actually invite the faction down to NXT to settle their problems head-on.

“Now that we put Baron Corbin to bed, The Judgment Day looking like they got a problem,” Williams declared.

“Well, it’s looking like they found a solution. Look, we don’t take the threats lightly; we appreciate you sending Mami down here to give us a little warning, but she wasn’t really saying nothing,” Hayes said. “Look, Imma tread lightly because Damian Priest has that Money in the Bank contract, and ain’t nobody safe. But it’s a different ballgame when you’re trying to ball in our court. We invite all of Judgment Day to come down to NXT and follow through on that threat. Because over here, we the judge, we the jury, and we the executioners. So y’all wanna go toe to toe with the ‘Trick Melo Gang?’ Well, that’ll be y’all Judgment Day.”

Whoa, taking a shot at arguably the second most popular faction in all of WWE; that's certainly a choice. But was it a good one? Well, in the opinion of Balor, the answer to that question is a resounding no, as he called into NXT from… somewhere to accept the challenge of the “Trick Melo Gang.”

“Trick and Mello, you ain’t sweating me? You ain’t sweating The Judgment Day?” Balor asked. “Melo, you were sweating all over my ring when I dragged you corner to corner a couple weeks ago on RAW. But I get it; by sticking your nose in my business, you get that Finn rub. But trust me, there ain’t gonna be no happy ending. I’ll see you next Tuesday; how’s that for subliminal?”

Whoa, is The Judgment Day going to not just continue their feud with Seth Rollins but with Hayes/Williams as well? If so, let's hope the “Visionary” makes his way back down to NXT too, as not only did he give the brand a massive ratings boost, but he also got the fans fired up to an incredible degree in the PC. If Rollins and Hayes are both feuding with The Judgment Day, they deserve to be doing it as a team.

Booker T believes Finn Balor is having the best run of his career.

In the lead-up to Gold Rush, Booker T, like many fans across the WWE Universe, tuned in to RAW to see the current NXT Champion take on one of the best to ever lace-up boots in developmental, with the “A-Champ” taking it to the original leader of the Bullet Club like he was a veteran of the main roster. To King Booker, this match proved that not only is Finn Balor one of the best technical wrestlers in the world today, but is in the middle of arguably the best run of his WWE career.

“Finn Balor is doing some of his best work right now. And I tell you, that match with Carmelo Hayes [on RAW] was a breaking-out moment for me with Finn Balor,” Booker T said via 411 Mania. “I mean, not that I haven’t bought on what he’s been doing as of late. But when he went out and went to kicking Carmelo’s a** like it was a real fight, I was like, ‘Oh man, I like this Finn Balor here. This dude right here, this is the guy.’ And the thing is, we know Finn Balor can fly. We know he could do all of the moves. He can do the flips. He can do all the dives and all of that, but this guy right here that we’re seeing is the Finn Balor that’s going to work at the main-event level, perhaps from this point of his career on.”

Technically speaking, Balor is now a legitimate main eventer, as he just headlined Money in the Bank in the co-main event in what some consider the best match on the O2 card. If WWE keeps this hype train rolling, which appears to be the case, then who knows, maybe Balor could become a World Champion in the WWE Universe for the first time since all the way back in 2016, when he was Universal Champion for a day in August.