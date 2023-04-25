A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After unsuccessfully requesting their release from WWE, the Grizzled Young Veterans, aka Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler of The Schism/The Diad, have finally addressed their future on NXT and beyond, as they noted on social media.

“As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release,” Reid, aka James Drake, wrote. “I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I’ll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023. I’m excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents.”

Fowler chimed in, too, in a pair of tweets, echoing many of his tag team partner’s sentiments.

“Today WWE have denied our release, which was requested on April 3rd. On 15th Oct ’23 we will be free agents again. I personally want to thank all of our fans for your continued support, it means a lot to both of us especially during times like these! We’ll see you on the 16th!” Fowler added. “Our statements tonight are simply factual and intended to keep our fans (who have been asking questions) updated. I would like to add that are both boss and will continue to smash everything that they do! Lots of love for both.”

Will the Grizzled Young Veterans eventually get back into an NXT ring as part of Schism or otherwise moving forward? Or are they done done, refusing to work any more matches for Shawn Michaels or anyone else in the WWE Universe until they are free to work wherever they please come October? Fans will have to watch NXT on Tuesdays to find out.