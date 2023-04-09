A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching the trio’s loss to Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes on Smackdown, Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown attempted to catch up with Gunther and the members of Imperium to discuss their opening segment letdown, but unsurprisingly, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci weren’t too eager to breakdown their failures.

“Do you know what would be nice?” Vinci asked. “If we could just come back from a match once and not have a microphone straight in our face.”

“I’m telling, I mean, you know, I get it,” Kaiser added. “Since we are the standard bearers around here as soon as we lose you’re right here, holding that microphone under my nose. ‘What happened? Why this and that?’”

Fortunately, Gunther was much more willing to take on Morant’s questions, informing the SmackDown LowDown commentator that he doesn’t mind discussing a loss, as he’s consistently proven he can win when it counts.

“It’s okay, see, we do not get carried away in the moment,” Gunther said. “Our focus is always on the big picture. We suffered losses to the Brawling Brutes before but what happened at WrestleMania? What happened when it really counts? Sheamus lost. That’s the difference between Sheamus and a group of elite athletes like us, we are laser-focused on our mission, and that is to respect and restore the honor of this great sport. We are Imperium, and to us, the mat is sacred.”

On paper, Gunther really has nothing to worry about, as he was able to dominate both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the way to retaining his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Even if Imperium’s feud with the Brutes continues on into the future, when the lights are bright, Gunther has a way of delivering, as his record-setting five five-star matches as a member of WWE clearly showcases.