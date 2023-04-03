A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Gunther took the ring at WrestleMania 39, fans knew they were in for a hard-hitting affair, but goodness, who knew just how physical an affair would be on display?

Taking the ring third on a card of just six matches, Gunther opened up the match by offering McIntyre and Sheamus a chance to work out their differences one-on-one, but within seconds, the long-time friends proved that this wasn’t going to be a 2-on-1, as all three men quickly began to beat down on one another without any regard for their respective histories or previous alliances. Chops were thrown, the bombs were powered, and after Gunther was whipped out of action, Sheamus and McIntyre were left to duke it out for what felt like a feud decades in the making as fans grimaced with each passing blow as the two long-time friends beat each other into a pulp.

Unfortunately for both McIntyre and Sheamus, their tank-emptying battle of wills opened things up for Gunther, and after breaking up their battle with a top rope dive, “The Ringe General” power bombed both men into each other and ultimately secured the win cleanly, with the other members of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vincci staying out of the entire match minus the ring announcement.

Where do Sheamus and McIntyre go from WrestleMania? Do they become better friends or more bitter rivals? Only time will tell, but after besting two of the best performers in the world, it’s worth wondering if anyone will ever beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.