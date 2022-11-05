For GUNTHER, passion beats out personal motives in WWE

Speaking with Meghan Morant after securing a huge win over Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown for the SmackDown LowDown, GUNTHER was asked if that was the toughest match of his current title reign and detailed how he was able to overcome the former two-time WWE Heavyweight Champion and retain his IC Title against an opponent who had a whole world of other thoughts on his mind.

“Well, I don’t compare these (title defenses) to each other,” GUNTHER said. “Every time I step into the ring, I will give it my all to defend this title and defend the honor and respect of this great sport. Because as I showed, I’m driven by the passion this sport means to me. Rey Mysterio was driven by his own motives; that’s why I’m standing here in front of you as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, because to us, the mat is sacred.”

Since winning the IC Championship versus Ricochet on June 10th, GUNTHER has successfully defended his championship on five occasions, once against Ricochet, then against Shinsuke Nakamura, twice against Sheamus, and finally against Mysterio, who gave a good showing but went down like all of the rest of them. Will someone eventually unseat GUNTHER for the belt? You bet, as even the presence of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci, can’t turn “The Ring General” into a forever champion, but unless Solo Sikoa is ready to take a major step forward in his SmackDown career, it’s unclear who that fateful soul will be.

