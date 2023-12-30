Jey Uso is very thankful.

There was a time earlier this year when Jey Uso wasn't a member of the WWE Universe.

He announced his intentions to leave, telling the entire WWE Universe ‘deuces, Uces' and, in turn, the promotion placed the former Tag Team Champion in the alumni section of the website right alongside then-former Superstar CM Punk.

But then, mere weeks later, everything changed. Cody Rhodes came out at Payback in Pittsburgh with a huge announcement, and after some modified music hit, Jey was back, only now he was a member of RAW.

Discussing his decision to return to RAW on the holiday edition of the Red Brand, Uso revealed why he opted to continue on with his professional wrestling and why he would be doing so on Mondays instead of Fridays moving forward. Spoiler alert: Cody Rhodes played a big part in the call.

“I mean just, uh, a new start, right? Everybody saw how The Bloodline was playing every single week, I was, you know, just fighting my family, fighting my brothers, fighting my cousin every single week, and it just got to me,” Jey Uso told Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond. “So I had to dip off, man, deuces to the Uces, and then I got a call from Cody Rhodes, right? I was a little hesitant to come back but, you know, he convinced me man, Cody Rhodes is a Day 1 too. I've known him over maybe 15 years, I mean, I trust Cody, if it wasn't for him, I probably would have been chilling somewhere on the island somewhere, you know?”

Asked about his relationship with Sami Zayn, Uso put him over too, revealing that their relationship has strengthened over 2023 too.

“Man, Sami Zayn made it really easy for me to transition to RAW, I mean, that's my dog too, you know?” Uso asked. “Everyone knows I did not like him, I really did not like Sami but man, it's really a love-hate relationship, man, now, like, I'm calling, I'm the one texting him all the time. I'm like, ‘Hey man, where we going to eat, Uce? Where are we gonna get coffee, bro?' Because I know he loves coffee like, he just got me on some coffee. You know, so I wouldn't see myself here if my dog wasn't around, man.”

And last but not least, Uso was asked about his plans for 2024 and let it be known that he still has plenty of items left to check off on his in-ring to-do list.

“Man, what lies ahead for Jay Uso in 2024? I mean, I'm shooting for the stars right here. Obviously, I got to handle this Drew McIntyre problem, right?” Uso surmised. “I've got some unfinished business with my brothers with The Bloodline, and I just want to be me, Uce. Yall been with me throught my whole career and 2024 is, you know, I'm just knocking on the door, you know? But I just want to be ‘Main Event' Jey Uso, have a good year, and I'm excited.”

What does the future hold for Uso in 2024? Will he finally win singles gold, or will he instead come up short like he did in 2023, with his biggest accomplishment instead being a win over his brother Jimmy at WrestleMania 40? Fans will have to tune into the promotion to find out.

Jey Usos' brother asserts that he had a pretty good 2023, too.

While Jey Uso may be earning all of the positive accolades heading into 2024, his brother Jimmy Uso asserts that his side of The Bloodline had a pretty good 2023, too, as he crashed the holiday edition of SmackDown via a surprise Paul Heyman cameo and delivered his own state of the WWE Universe to Corey Graves and Jackie Redmond.

“OG, what is the deal? Okay, check this out, now I hear you, Corey Graves, and I hear everybody out there talking about, ‘Is Jimmy Uso hating on the little bothered? Is he hating on the ‘Tribal Chief?” Please, this is the New Year's and it's all about 'tis the season, have you been naughty or nice? We've been nice over here!” Jimmy Uso announced. “So to answer your question, The Bloodline, is Roman Reigns scared of LA Knight? No! Is he afraid of ‘The Vipor' Randy Orton? H*ll no! Does he give a d**n about, do you think he's thinking about y'all? No, the ‘Tribal Chief' is at home, sitting by a nice warm fireplace with some roasted chestnuts, with some eggnog. You think he's trippin' about y'all? No dog, matter of fact, I'm about to call ‘Tribal Chief' right now and I'm about to ask him how are you enjoying your eggnog, ‘Tribal Chief,' do you like it? Happy New Year to y'all, Happy New Year to The Bloodline… yeah, that's Solo. Holla at y'all later, deuces, Uces.”

Is all truly good between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa now that Roman Reigns has named the latter his “Tribal Heir?” Only time will tell, but needless to say, this story will remain a fixture of WWE in 2024 just like it was in 2023, 2022, and 2021.