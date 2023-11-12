After taking a brutal loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, LA Knight wants nothing but revenge against the man who cost him most, Jimmy Uso.

After taking a loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, it would be understandable if LA Knight wanted to take some time for himself in order to get his mind right, refocus on the future, and ultimately forge a new path toward success within the WWE Universe.

I mean, it makes sense, right? After being one of the fastest risers in all of professional wrestling, Knight suffered his first real loss in months, and considering how quickly fates can change within the WWE Universe, that can be a tough pill to swallow. Without a clear plan of attack, Knight could find himself working Main Event matches like Ricochet after his loss to Logan Paul, or worse, be placed into a tag team or stable that prevents him from ever taking a serious shot at singles gold for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, Knight returned to the ring with the same attitude that has instantly made him into a WWE fan favorite and after calling Grayson Waller an inclie more than anyone else in WWE history, secured a pinfall victory over the pride of Australia.

Discussing his win over Waller with Cathy Kelley on the SmackDown LowDown, the pride of Los Angeles, California, explained why, after taking care of A-Town Down Under, he's ready to get even with “Him,” Jim Uso.

“I'm sorry, but the main thing on my mind right now is I got myself in trouble? Huh? I'm pretty sure the man that got himself in trouble, well, it was two men who got themselves in trouble, Grayson Waller and Jimmy Uso, yeah! Let me talk to ya! Here's the deal, man, look, I said how it was, Grayson Waller got himself flattened. Why is that? Because he wanted to go play on the internet. I don't play on the internet but I will play in that ring and it leads to him getting stomped into the ground,” LA Knight told Cathy Kelley.

“But here's the thing then, Jimmy Uso, okay, well, look man, let's call it what it was: Crown Jewel was saved. The savior of the WWE Championship was Jimmy Uso. But guess what? Jimmy Uso better find himself a savior or pray to his savior because I beat Jimmy Uso once and I will do it again. And here we go, because Jimmy Uso, you got only one chance, one shot, and that's for you to be looking up at those lights. It's BFT, it's one, two, three, and guess what? It's L-A-Knight, yeah!”

Will Knight be able to go 2-0 since taking his loss in Saudi Arabia? Or will Uso find a way to secure a victory through the sort of underhanded tactics that have become a core part of The Bloodline's MO? Fans will have to tune into SmackDown next week to find out.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won despite a loss to LA Knight.

While SmackDown seemingly didn't go particularly well for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, as the former took a pretty decisive loss to LA Knight in the ring, in the opinion of A-Town Down Under, the show was a success none the less because it allowed them to get rid of their Kevin Owens problem via a suspension from Adam Pearce.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown themselves, a move that made Cathy Kelley look fas less excited than her interviews with Knight and Damage CTRL, Waller and Theory explained why things are looking up in their part of “Town,” even if the rest of the WWE Universe doesn't see it.

“The best of him? First of all, he never loses. He's a winner, just like me. But yeah, you want to speak on Kevin Owens? Let's talk about Kevin Owens,” Austin Theory told Cathy Kelley. “What happened to Kevin Owens? We went out there and he was sitting there and he was running his mouth like he always does on commentary but he just couldn't hold his temper, could he? Because Kevin Owens is now suspended.”

“Wait what happened?” Grayson Waller asked. “He's gone? Yes!”

“You know what I was thinking? I was thinking we need a song to remember him by. And what did I bring?” Theory asked rhetorically before revealing a mini speaker. “So I guess A-Town Down Under is going to give you something special right now. Good riddance, he is suspended!”

Is Kevin Owens going to take his suspension lying down? I mean, no, probably not, but then again, would WWE fans really want it any other way? KO rolling along like the Blue Brand Batman sounds pretty fun if you ask me.