After watching his big brother accept his proposed match at WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso was afforded a chance to open up RAW and discuss his feelings for Jimmy Uso in March of 2024, a few weeks before they'll be throwing hands in their first-ever singles match at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in South Philadelphia.
Clearly amped up to discuss what's shaping up to be the biggest match of his career, Uso wanted to avoid any surprises during his promo, asking whatever Bloodline members who were in attendance to reveal themselves.
“Welcome to Monday Night RAW! Check this out though, I know my brothers are in the building, I know The Bloodline is in the building, I know how the Bloodline rolls, so big brother Jimmy, where you at Uce?” Jey Uso asked before his brothers emerged from the crowd and entered the ring. “You know me, and you would always get into it, but we know how to shake right back, but this feels a little different. Regardless of what happened and the bad blood between me and you, I miss you. I do. Say what you want, look, I don't talk to you no more, I don't ride with you more, I don't see you no more, Uce. Just come back. Just come back to me come back to the…”
“I never left you!” Jimmy Uso interrupted to declare. “I protected you! You're so dumb you can't even see it today, Uce. I protected you and check it, you chose to leave The Bloodline, but I helped you because I am your brother. So he leaves The Bloodline and then what happens?
“Little bro goes off to become the biggest Superstar on the RAW roster. Little Bro goes off and becomes the top merch seller. Little Bro also goes off and becomes Tag Team Champions without me! And then he does off and you thank Cody Rhodes? Yeah, who left who, huh? You forgot me! Everything you did big is because of Big Bro. Everything, brother. So listen to me, Uce, listen to me loud and clear, very clear. Your biggest moment in your career, the biggest moment in your career, is because of me. It's because of me.”
After taking a moment to recollect himself, Jey responded to his brother, letting him know that the biggest moment of his career hasn't happened yet.
“No,” Jey declared, “my biggest moment of my career is going to be my dream match at WrestleMania 40: me versus you, when I beat the Yeet out of your a**. ”
You've got to give it to The Usos, Jimmy and Jey, while this feud isn't as hyped up as their program with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2023, it's still incredibly over with the crowd and members of the IWC who are invested in see their long-time tag team finally test their mettle one-on-one. Even if they aren't in one of the main events of WrestleMania 40, this match still has the potential to be incredible moving forward.
Rikishi has made his pick for Jimmy versus Jey Uso at WrestleMania.
While Jimmy and Jey Uso clearly know who they think will win their match at WrestleMania 40, who does Rikishi, their Hall of Fame father, have in the match between his twin sons?
Discussing the match on his Off The Rop podcast, Rikishi gave a very diplomatic response to the question, picking a favorite for business before adding his own insight into what the bout means for the Fatu family as a whole.
“You know what? That's a hard one, but I gotta put my feelings aside as a father. Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group, with the Bloodline. So to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint, as if I was on the board of TKO or WWE. We'd have to go with ‘Yeet.' I would feel that it would be the best business move, is to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother,” Rikishi said on his Off The Top podcast via Fightful.
“But on a personal level, it's a win-win situation for the boys, that they're able to go out there. They bring it out when they work with a lot of people, the passion, because they always want to steal the show. But this one here, working against each other, this is really gonna be ‘show the world' type of shit, like let's me and you do this, and let's announce to the world what exactly these two brothers can do. To see my sons going against each other for this dream match for the fans, it's a win situation for the fans, for the company, for the family, and I'm so proud of them. I just pray that they walk out there, I know they're gonna give it all they got, but I also pray that they are able to walk back out the squared circle together, hand in hand.”
You know, it's hard to argue with Rikishi on either account. While Jey Uso is being pushed harder as a singles star, having his sons work for, say, 20 minutes one-on-one at the “Showcase of the Immortals” is a pretty incredible way to showcase what one of the true royal families of professional wrestling is all about. In the end, the Fatus win either way.