A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking care of his second Street Profit in as many weeks with a clean win over Montez Ford on RAW, Austin Theory was riding high off of his momentum, with a win over John Cena all but a guarantee at WrestleMania 39, at least according to A-Town’s finest. Asked whether Cena’s words rattled him heading into “The Showcase of the Immortals” by Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Theory acknowledged that indeed they did, but that didn’t mean he was going to back down. If anything, Theory wants nothing more than to make “The Champ,” and the rest of the WWE Universe believers.

“Did John Cena’s words rattle me? Theory asked. You know what, I’m a liar if I said those words didn’t hit me deep. They did, John Cena was an inspiration, he was a motivation but that’s where it ends. He said nobody believed in me, that’s where he’s wrong; last week, I made Angelo Dawkins believe me, this week, I made Montez Ford believe me. Sure, he got me good right here, but look what happened, he went A-Town down.

“Do I think John Cena’s not going to catch me good? Sure he is, he’s the greatest of all time, right? Well, at least in that moment, because now, I’m the greatest and at WrestleMania, the whole world’s gonna know that. That right there (points at US Title), that’s not going anywhere, because that is the inevitable. I am the inevitable. This dream, since I was eight, is the inevitable. And John Cena, whether they likes him or not, he’s gonna lose it all. And it’s gonna be because of me, and I’m gonna show up on my show, and we’re gonna be doing things my way. That’s all day.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Austin Theory actually secure the win over Cena at Mania? Or will the latter’s premonition come to pass, and Theory will lose everything and have to show up on RAW with nothing to show for his efforts but defeat? Fans will find out in less than two weeks.