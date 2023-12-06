After being burned by the "Best in the World" a decade ago, Kevin Nash sent a major shot back at CM Punk for his pre-match "watch" spot.

Why does CM Punk look down at his wrist, whether wearing a watch or not, before his matches?

Is it to check if it's “clobbering time,” which it usually is? Or maybe he wants to mark the start of his matches, so as not to go over his allotted time?

Well, in the opinion of Kevin Nash on his Kliq This podcast, the reason is simple: CM Punk is counting down the minutes until he gets fired.

“[He’s checking his watch during his entrance] so he’ll have it down to the minute when he gets fired,” Kevin Nash said via 411 Mania. “I hope for the WWE and for Paul [Levesque] that it’s successful as f**k, and I hope for [Punk] it is.”

Dang, now that is one heck of a burn from a man known for being a “Cool Daddy,” but not an unfounded one, as Punker did trash Nash to a pretty incredible degree on RAW roughly a decade ago and clearly left a bad taste in the WWE Legend's mouth even to this day. As Punk's star continues to rise, it's safe to say Kevin Nash will continue to serve as an entertaining foil.

Maven explains how Nova “saved” CM Punk in his debut.

As CM Punk prepares for his first match back in WWE following an incredible return at Survivor Series, former Superstar Maven decided to lean into the situation to discuss the “Best in the World's” first match with the promotion all the way back in 2005, when he wrestled Simon Dean, aka ECW's Nova.

While Punk came into WWE with plenty of pedigree from his run on the indies, Maven noted that the recent signee was all ears when it came to the match set-up, which went over very well with Dean.

“Honestly, I didn't know who Punk was. I did know that he had carved out a pretty good niche for himself on the independent wrestling scene and he had somewhat of a name. So, I knew going into it that he was going to be a good worker. This is pro wrestling and you're always going to adhere to the veteran. In this case, the veteran was, by far, Simon Dean. Now, Simon Dean wrestled in ECW as Nova, he had years in the business over all of us in the ring,” Maven said via Fightful.

“90% of this match was put together by Simon backstage. Punk was all ears. He was easy. He was easygoing he was willing to do whatever was needed for the match. To be honest with you, all of us were listening to Simon, and Simon actually was the one who had the idea moving forward to protect Punk.”

With the duo set to wrestle in a tag team match in Punk's television debut, with Dean and Maven on one side and Punk and Russell Simpson on the other, Maven explained how Nova was able to keep the “Best in the World” without a pin on his resume all the while creative was none the wiser.

“One thing management wanted, they wanted us to get the pinfall victory on CM Punk. For whatever reason, I have no clue. I mean, he wasn't even a signed talent at the time, but he already had heat in the company. There were already feathers he had ruffled. I don't know how and I don't know whose. Nova saw it differently. Nova wanted to give the guy a chance,” Maven noted.

“Simon was always a good gauge of talent. He also might have known that Punk, for whatever reason, had heat backstage. And he was just doing everything in his power to protect him knowing that if there was any trouble to be had it was going to fall on us and by us, I mean Simon. So the question remains, how do we then not get in trouble for disobeying direct orders? Therein lies the genius within Simon Dean. Simon knowing they wanted the pinfall to be on Punk, also knew that during this time, we were going to have time cues to hit.

“So by telling Punk, ‘When I hit you, roll to the floor, rather than standing up on the apron so you can be tagged back in.' If you're on the floor, we're going to have to go with the flow. We're going to have to finish the match. Thus, being able to get the slam and finish on Russell Simpson protecting us once we got backstage because we could look at them and say, ‘Hey, we had 30 seconds. We knew we had to go home. Russell was right there we had to get the 1-2-3 on him because Punk was on the floor.' So to management, it looks like a miscommunication and improvisation by us when, in reality, it was all thought about ahead of time by the creator of the Simon System.”

Unfortunately for Maven, Dean, and even Punk, that save didn't matter all that much, as the “Second City Saint” was pinned shortly thereafter by Val Venis on Sunday Night Heat and would have to wait until 2006 to find consistent success on the ECW brand. Still, in that moment, Dean likely thought he was doing the right thing, and Punk certainly appreciated it all the same.