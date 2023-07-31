Who is the GOAT of WWE? Is it the longest-reigning world champion in the promotion's history, Bruno Sammartino? How about the man who turned the WWF from a regional promotion to the world leader in sports entertainment, Hulk Hogan? Could it be the greatest character Vince McMahon and company ever came up with, the Undertaker? Or what about one of the two pillars of the Attitude Era, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

How about the “Olympic Hero” Kurt Angle?

Now granted, Angle might not have the resume needed to really qualify for the GOAT conversation, as he didn't even wrestle 1,000 matches in WWE, if you can believe it, but had he stuck it out in The Fed instead of jumping ship to TNA during the prime of his career, the “Olympic Hero” genuinely believes that he could have been in that conversation, as he noted on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

“I don't regret going to TNA. I absolutely love TNA, I love my eleven years there. I probably would have stayed if the money didn't run out,” Kurt Angle said via Fightful. “I knew it was my time to go back to WWE and I wanted to finish my career where I started. If I go back, the one thing I would love to change is that I wish I didn't get injured so much. That's what caused my painkiller problem and my painkiller problem caused me to leave WWE. I felt like if I wasn't going to leave, I was going to end up doing something bad, which was overdose on painkillers. I thought it was right for me to leave. If I wouldn't have left the WWE, and I would have wrestled there 20 straight years, I really believe, to this day, I'd be the greatest of all time. That's not me blowing smoke, that's me being honest. I think I would be considered the greatest of all time if I would have stuck with WWE for 20 years.”

Though Angle's first run in WWE only lasted eight years from 1999-2006, he amassed a pretty impressive resume over the run, winning eight different titles over 11 different reigns, including four runs with the WWE Heavyweight Championship for a combined 297-day reign. Had he wrestled 11 more years and some 1,000 more matches in The Fed, who knows; maybe Angle would be considered the GOAT of his generation and maybe even in that overall GOAT conversation too.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kurt Angle has no hard feelings towards Baron Corbin.

Elsewhere on his podcast proceedings, Kurt Angle came upon the topic of Baron Corbin, the performer who not only retired him from the WWE but has since entered into a feud with the man many consider to be his understudy, Gable Steveson.

Though Angle wasn't thrilled with wrestling Corbin at WrestleMania 35, as the duo didn't really have the sort of history a retirement match typically builds upon – it should have been Samoa Joe or AJ Styles, but I digress – he's more confused by how WWE has booked him since, as things have been going downhill for the former King for quite some time.

“I do not have heat with Baron Corbin. He wasn't my first choice to retire me at WrestleMania, I've made that very well-known, but I didn't mind having him there. I didn't mind wrestling him,” Angle said via Fightful. “The problem with Baron is, right after he beat me, they pushed him really hard. He won King of the Ring, became King Corbin, and then they changed it to Happy Corbin. I don't know what the h*ll they were thinking. At that point, he was kind of dwindling down, and then they came back with the Lone Wolf Baron Corbin. He started coming back up again. I don't think he's had the opportunity that he deserves. They could push him a little harder, and he'd be in a much better place if they did that. I don't know if they're not crazy about him or what it is, but he is talented. He can cut a promo just as good as anybody else, he's great in the ring. I don't know what the problem is. He's talented enough to make it at that level and stay there.”

Could things ultimately shake out in a positive way for Corbin? I mean, he was cheered pretty hard at The Great American Bash by fans in Austin, Texas – even if that seemingly had more to do with their distaste for Gable Steveson than their appreciation for the former “Lone Wolf” – maybe yes, maybe no, but in the end, that really isn't Angle's concern, as his career isn't going to be defined by his former foe's success one way or another.