After the seeds were planted for a potential match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel on the previous edition of SmackDown, who but Paul Heyman decided to open up the Friday night show with a bang, delivering a sort of, State of the Bloodline to the fans at home and fans in Texas alike interested in the goings on of WWE's most prolific faction.

Running through what happened on RAW, which was bad news for Jey Uso, Heyman stopped at Reigns, who, according to the LA Times, will be wrestling one of the city's favorite sons in Saudi Arabia early next month.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. And I have some really big shoes to fill in the Bloodline this week. Did you see what Jimmy Uso did at Monday Night RAW? Jimmy Uso called the play, Jimmy Uso took the inspiration and the motivation of your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy Uso single-handedly cost Jey Uso – and even closer to my heart – Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Have you heard the other news? I’m not the first one to break this news – I wish I had this exclusive, but I don’t – the Los Angeles Times actually broke this story just a few hours ago, and from what my sources tell me, it’s the number one most read article in the LA Times today, your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will defend the Undisputed Title on November 4th at Crown Jewel, and his opponent is going to be, LA Knight,” Paul Heyman told the SmackDown crowd.

“Now I know this is hard for you to believe, but I am just like every single one of you. Well, okay, you’re from Texas and I’m from New York, and I dress better than you, and I make a h*ll of a lot more money than you do, but there is commonality, and that commonality is the fact that we are all fans of LA Knight. I’m not taking anything away from LA Knight, I’m a huge, huge admirer. I told him that the first time I met him and shook his hand. I’m a huge admirer of LA Knight, as a matter of fact, if you’re a fan like I am of LA Knight, you must- don’t do that while I’m talking (crowd saying ‘Yeah!’). You must watch Crown Jewel on November 4th, because it’s the last d*mn time you’re ever gonna see LA Knight inside the ring. Because on November 4th at Crown Jewel, LA Knight, yeah, is going to get smashed by the reigning, defending, Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, the Head of the Table, the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.”

Unfortunately for Heyman, Reigns' music didn't hit, and the “Tribal Chief” didn't saunter down to the ring to talk about continued glory at Crown Jewel. No, the theme that instead played was “Welcome to LA,” the musical interlude for none other than the “Megastar” himself, LA Knight.

LA Knight has a message for Roman Reigns about being undisputed.

Walking down to the ring with a microphone of his own, LA Knight walked right up to Paul Heyman like he wasn't a certified first-ballot Hall of Famer and played him like a piano.

“Cut that d*mn music. You wanna make noise? Make noise, cuz all you’ve been doing out here is making a whole lot of d*mn noise. I’m not out here to talk to you, as far as I’m concerned, you can take a walk. I need Roman Reigns’ a** here, now!” LA Knight announced to the crowd as Paul Heyman began to walked away. “Where are you going? Get back in here now. I don’t care what you think I said, I said get back in here. Now if your boy ain’t gonna come down here, it just gets me wondering, it just gets me in my head, where’s your lip at now, Paul? Because before I walked out here, I heard a bunch of idle threats. I heard you say what Roman Reigns is gonna do to me, right? So why don’t you go ahead and tell me right here right now, what is Roman Reigns gonna do to me? Shut up.”

Clearly not looking to get into it with the “Megastar,” Heyman attempted to leave once more, but this time, Knight laid it all out for the “Wise Man” before he could scurry back to Bloodline business in the back.

“Whoa stop right there. You step one foot outside that ring, I’ll hit you up so hard, I’ll knock that hair back to grey. Get you’re a** back in here. Word on the streets is you said that spear last week was a warning shot, right? Right? Right? Right? Right? I think they say ‘ yeah!’ So I got ta ask ya, do you think that was the right move? Yeah, me neither. And I’ll tell ya why: warning shots, I don’t do warning shots. You’re gonna take a shot at me, you better take me down for good. I’ll pull a Michael Myers on ya, I’ll just keep coming back, I won’t stop, I can’t stop, and as a matter of fact, I will not stop until I own Roman Reigns in this ring, and until I own the WWE Universal Undisputed Championship, yeah!” Knight noted.

“So look, I’ll tell ya like this: if Roman’s scared, just say he’s scared. He should be, cuz he ain’t never seen anybody like me before. As fast as I’ve risen in the WWE is as fast as I will take that WWE title off him, just like this (snaps), yeah! But, oh you hate that, do ya? (Heyman tries to say ‘Yeah!’) How’s it go? You’re pathetic, shut up. Here’s how we’re gonna do this: that contract signing next week between Roman Reigns and I is gonna take place right here. And well, I’ll tell you what. If Roman isn’t gonna be here now and you’re gonna be on the phone with him to talk about that contract signing, then make sure that when you talk to him, you make it completely, absolutely 100% clear whose game this is. And when he looks at you with the befuddled look, and he’s just a little bit confused and lost for words, make sure you speak the undisputed truth that is: LA Knight, yeah!”

Welp, there you go, folks; LA Knight isn't backing down from the biggest challenge in WWE, nay, professional wrestling period, and in next week's edition of SmackDown, coming to fans on FS1, the two men will stand face-to-face and make it official.