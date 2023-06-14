In the beautiful tradition known as Lucha Libre, there isn't a higher honor a father can bestow on their child than giving them the family wrestling moniker.

From Pentagon Jr., to El Hijo del Vikingo, and even the most famous luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio – aka Rey Mysterio Jr., named after his uncle – there's a time-honored tradition of luchadors passing their gimmick down within a family, even if the next generation puts their own spin on it to keep things fresh.

But what happens when a luchador, for one reason or another, decides against giving their kid their moniker when the time comes? Well, Santos Escobar learned that lesson firsthand when his father, Fantasma, didn't want to give him the nickname when he was starting out, as he explained to Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

“No Ryan, my dad wouldn’t give me his name,” Santos Escobar said with a laugh. “Hey, wow, first, Mexican tradition dictates that the name and the mask shall be inherited by your son; can you imagine how I felt when he didn’t do so and he actually gave his name to someone else? So that, my friend, that broke my heart back then and I remember I disliked my dad for a very long time but guess what? That made me want it even more,” Escobar said.

“And so I went and trained with other people so that he would know how I was developing this ability and how I was growing and then eventually he saw me and my first stage name was ‘Top Secret,’ that was my name, which was actually the name he was going to work, that was going to be his name when he first started in the business, but he never got to use it, so when the time came for me to start trying, you know, having these small matches in the street, and in the swap meets and in the markets, you know and just having these small matches, I just grabbed that gear and that mask and when he eventually saw me, it was like two, three years after that he saw me in Lorena Coliseo, which is an important arena in Mexico City, a traditional arena, and that’s when he decided that II was ready for it but by then I wasn’t angry, I wanted it, so that’s when I became El Hijo del Fantasma.”

Fortunately for Santos Escobar, he was eventually allowed to use the El Hijo del Fantasma and was even given his own version of his father's mask, even If he lost it in a match versus Penta, Psycho Clown, and LA Park at Lucha Libre AAA XXVI before throwing back on the hood for the first segment of his run in NXT. Though he doesn't wear it any longer, and the LFI has since become the LWO, it's clear the legacy of Fantasma is still going strong in WWE.

Ryan Satin inadvertently helped Santos Escobar gift his parents a house.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Out of Character, Santos Escobar told a pretty incredible story about how he bought his parents a house and used his appearance on Ryan Satin's podcast as cover to hide the big reveal.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah, it was h*ll,” Escobar said. “Trust me, because I’ve been harboring this in my heart since November, when they started building the house, so can you imagine having them over for the holidays and then they went back to Mexico and the house wasn’t ready then, thinking to myself, ‘maybe I’ll make it to WrestleMania, maybe I’ll be involved in the show somehow, we get to WrestleMannia and the how wasn’t ready. So what we did was go to Vegas for a few days because my plan was to go to WrestleMania and then go back to their house but it wasn’t ready, so we chose to go to Vegas and they flew back to Mexico again and I’m thinking just to myself, ‘now how am I going to bring them back because there’s really nothing around these dates,” Escobar said.

“You know, I can snatch my mom from the rest of my sister, you know, on Mother’s Day, so I was like, okay, so here goes, I told them listen to this, I knew I was doing your interview so what I told them was I have an interview right now and you guys have to come with me… and then when we get there they realize like, ‘oh, this is a house’ and I’m like, yeah yeah, this is a different kind of show, this is a podcast, so let’s just do it, don’t worry about it, they do podcasts everywhere.’ So when we get there and my dad’s like ‘maybe I should put on my mask,’ and I’m like, ‘no, no, just keep it casual’ and then, when we got there, my wife was there and then my kids and they just realized that something was going on, so when we go to open the door, I just reach into my pocket and take out the keys and just give it to my mom and told here this is your house.”

Wow, not that is a pretty incredible story indeed; though it's a bummer that Santos Escobar wasn't featured at WrestleMania 39. Even if he was utilized a bit better at Backlash and is now set for a staring role in the Ladder match at Money in the Bank, it must have been pretty incredible to see his career come full circle and go from a performer not yet worthy of his father's moniker to a WWE Superstar successful enough to build his parents their own house in America.