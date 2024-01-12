LA Knight talks his MitB L ⬇️

Heading into Money in the Bank 2023, no performer had more momentum coming into the match than the “Megastar” himself, LA Knight.

After being shockingly left off of his namesake WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium, momentum was building and building with each passing show, to the point where fans were desperate to see their guy secure a huge win if for no other reason than to guarantee that his push was legitimate. Sure, the Money in the Bank contract isn't a championship, but it guarantees that a performer is going to be a featured part of weekly television for as long as he retains the briefcase, which can last a very long time or can be over that very night, as basically, every woman's winner has proven. Give Knight that opportunity, and who knows how over he could be when he eventually turns over the contract.

Unfortunately for Knight and all of his fans, which felt like 80 percent of the WWE fanbase, things didn't fall his way, as he was literally dropped from the top of the ladder before Damian Priest took down the case and began a very confusing year as Señor Money in the Bank. Sitting down with Chris Van Vliet on Insight to discuss his run in WWE so far, Knight talked about coming up short in what was the biggest match of his career to that point, revealing that, despite a desire to be a big-time player in the WWE Universe, he wasn't in control of what creative decided.

“And it’s funny because I just joked, story of my career. But at the same time, I always hesitate to say this stuff because I feel like it sounds like I’m like being self-congratulatory, but I can’t help but state the fact that I willed this sh*t into existence. I couldn’t stop, I couldn’t just be like, Well, I’m just here, I’m just going to be happy with that, and that’s cool,” LA Knight told Chris Van Vliet via Fightful.

“I wrote an email to one of the writers when I first came back as LA Knight, and I just said, ‘Hey look, I’d like to do this and this and this and at some point.' I’m going to ask for the ball. And he was probably just kind of brushing me off. I don’t know, I can’t speak for him. But I’m sure at the time it was probably just like, his response was I appreciate the ambition. I’m sure at the same time, he’s just thinking who is this guy, whatever. But I meant that, and I meant that in the realest possible way to where I want the d**n ball, and I’m going to make that happen. And so, as many times I’ve been told no, as many times, maybe I’ve shot myself in my own foot or slipped on a banana peel, or whatever it is, I need to will this thing into existence. So far, 2023 has been a h*ll of a climb and making that happen. And so my goal is to just continue on in 2024 and 2025, and who knows from there. And you know, people want to look at the age number, but my God, I’m in some d**n good shape.”

Should LA Knight have won his Money in the Bank match? So far, it's hard to argue his run wouldn't have been better than what Priest has put on tape so far, as the briefcase has arguably made him less formidable, as being constantly rejected in his cash-in attempts doesn't make the “Archer of Infamy” look too imposing. Then again, who knows what the end game of his run looks like; maybe WWE will pull it out in the end.

LA Knight is hungry for WWE championship gold.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, LA Knight was asked about his championship track record in WWE, which isn't very good even if you include his time with the Million Dollar Championship. While LA Knight knows that some fans don't think he needs the strap to be successful, the “Megastar” doesn't feel the same way, as he'd like to get strapped up before too long.

“It seems past due in some regards. Some others would say, ‘He doesn't need it.' For me, I think I do need it,” LA Knight told Chris Van Vliet via Fightful. “I think the reason I need it is because it's the recognition that the company is saying, not even the company is saying, it's that I have gotten to a level where I have proven that I am beyond worthy. I have proven that I deserve it, and I've proven that I'm ready.”

Asked if he's solely focused on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the belt he challenged Roman Reigns for at Crown Jewel last November, Knight gave a very interesting response, as, despite his current standing as a contender at the Royal Rumble, he's open to any gold coming his way.

“Any of them, in all honesty, but I'm looking at the top spot,” Knight said. “Anybody would love to be a Tag Team Champion, US Champion, Intercontinental Champion, World Champion. I want to be The Guy. Whether that means I need to win an Intercontinental Championship or US Championship on the way, I'm about that. I look at the guys who have come before me, and they've used the Intercontinental Championship or US Title as their way to the top. I've been able to springboard straight to the top, fallen just barely short. When it comes down to it, let me use that leverage of an Intercontinental or US Title.”

Should LA Knight be the man who unseats Logan Paul as the United States Champion? Well, considering where he currently stands in the WWE Universe and how infrequently the “Maverick” even shows up for work, that feels like a major star-making move for a man who is already super over with wrestling fans.