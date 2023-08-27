After working over a wonderful match with Finn Balor in a touching tribute to Bray Wyatt, the victorious LA Knight was riding high; he got an incredible reaction from the crowd, cut a fantastic promo that put over Wyatt as much as it buried The Miz, and is now set to ride into Payback in Pittsburgh with all of the momentum needed to end his feud with the “A-Lister” once and for all.

Stopping by the backstage area in Louisville to talk about his success even further, LA Knight cut the pleasantries and committed himself to a complete takedown of The Miz, whom he plans to “drop on his head” for a third time ahead of three more strikes of the referee's hand at Payback.

“Yeah, well I'll tell you what's going on through my mind, but first, let me talk to ya; here's the deal, man, Payback, huh? Well, it's about time this place gives me what I've been asking for, it's about time this place gives me what I want. And here we go, The Miz, always saying the tired old stuff, ‘LA Knight's a fad, LA Knight's a flash in the pan.' That's good, man, God, man, you're doing so good with that, especially when no one ever cared about you, so when were you ever a fad? Never!” LA Knight told Kelly Kincaid on the SmackDown LowDown.

“And then he walks about his wife, he always wants to brag about his wife, doesn't he? I got to tell you what, man, I got to hand it to you, it is a major accomplishment for you to have bagged her, cause here's the deal, man, you got the sex appeal of a clogged toilet as far as I'm concerned. But here's the thing, I go ahead and I look at Payback as an opportunity for you, because all I've seen so far is you get dropped on your head two times. And what did you do to me? You done anything to me? No, no, nah, cuz you can't touch me, big old goose egg for your troubles is what you get, and here's what we look at, Payback? Nah, Payback is coming in just one week, and he's gonna talk down the aisle, do his little dances and this, that, and turn, and what's he do? He gets dropped on his head three times, 1-2-3, that's three cubed, isn't it? Yeah, that's nine for you, yeah, but what that means is we put The Miz in the backseat, and I'm moving on exactly where I belong. And he learns once and for all who's game is it? With everybody saying L-A-Knight, yeah!”

Does The Miz have any chance to overcome LA Knight and prove that he's a fad once and for all at Payback? Or will the “Megastar” prove that he's far from a flash in the pan by securing another Premium Live Event on the way to bigger and better things? Either way, based on how The Miz is talking, it's clear he isn't backing down.

The Miz took to TMZ to issue a “promise” to LA Knight.

Though The Miz didn't find himself booked for Bray Wyatt's tribute match on SmackDown, he did end up getting some screen time on the packed show, as he was stopped by TMZ to talk about LA Knight in an interview that was simply too juicy to pass up sharing.

When asked about the “Megastar,” who the reporter knew about because he's “very popular,” The Miz laughed him off, repeating his tried and true comments on relevancy.

“Popular? He's so popular that you're following him into the store? So popular that last year at Sofi at WrestleMania in LA, the guy's name is LA Knight, he named himself after the city, and he wasn't even on the show; that's how popular he is. He's a fad, he's like a Napster, Myspace, Vanilla Ice, LA Knight, they're all synonymous.”

Asked if Knight is even from LA – he isn't originally but lives there now – The Miz wasn't sure but didn't think it really matters either way.

“I don't even know. I just think he named himself LA because it's a cool name, but honestly, I can't believe people are actually talking about him; he's a fad,” The Miz declared. “And it's like, I'm just sick of his; I don't want to do it right here and right now, but it's like if he keeps disrespecting me the way he's disrespected me, he's not going to make it to WrestleMania in Philly; let's put it that way. That's a promise.”

Whoa, can The Miz knock LA Knight out of action for so long that he can't appear at the Linc next April? That would certainly take something, but then again, this is professional wrestling, where one misstep can result in a year on the shelf, so honestly, anything could happen.