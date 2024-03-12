Before he was a “Megastar” on SmackDown, a Million Dollar Champion in NXT, or even Eli Drake on the indies, talking about his “Shoes of a Champion” on NWA and Impact, LA Knight was a participant on the 2013 WWE adjacent show The Hero, where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked to find the next great, um, hero, on Fox.
Though Knight did not win the show, he does hold one unique distinction that none of his fellow participants can boast, as he's now technically co-workers with The Rock via their shared roles as Superstars for WWE, with the duo sharing the proverbial locker room on SmackDown for the past few weeks.
Asked what it was like to appear alongside The Rock – albeit in different segments – on the Blue Brand in an appearance on Gorilla Position, Knight celebrated his newfound working relationship with “The People's Champion,” as he's even been afforded a few compliments from his fellow Superstar.
“Relationship is probably overselling it a bit. I used to send emails back and forth with his manager, this is like ten years ago. I haven’t talked to them in forever,” LA Knight told Gorilla Position via Fightful. “He came back in Denver, I think he was just coming in, walking into the arena, and we just kind of dapped it up, ‘Good to see you.’ That was about it. This past Friday, he was walking by, and he stopped and talked to me, and we had a conversation. Nothing super in-depth, just ‘Where you living, what’s going on.’ When I met him in 2015 and was on his show, I was flat-a** broke. I went to go do the show with him, I didn’t have money to pay for my bags to go do the show. Now, we’re talking about things. Now, ‘I love LA, but I don’t think I can move back. I’m staying in Orlando right now.’ He’s like, ‘Talking like a rich man.’ I was like, ‘Things are a little different from the last time we talked.’”
Wait, so you're telling me Hollywood Rock is living in Orlando, not Beverley Hills, Calabasas, or Malibu? Say it ain't so, Dwayne, say it ain't so. Oh well, at least fans will have LA Knight holding it down, as he's just starting to climb the rollercoaster that eventually leads to Hollywood fame and fortune.
LA Knight is frustrated to be out of the title picture at WrestleMania.
Elsewhere in his appearance on Gorilla Position, LA Knight was asked about ultimately falling out of the championship picture at WrestleMania 40. While there's still technically time for things to shake out in his favor, as nothing is official until it's announced on the show, in the end, Knight knows his time will come.
“Yes. In a certain way, I look at my career in a sense of, 2023, in all reality, should have never happened the way it happened. That was insanity. That was crazy how, literally and legitimately, there were no plans for me after the Royal Rumble, there was nothing. I was there because I was trusted to be good enough to hang with Bray and make him look good. I think I did that, but in the process, my God, did a light shine,” LA Knight explained via EWrestling News.
“For whatever reason, there were no plans for me after that. For things to go the way that they did in the last year, it’s amazing. I get all these congratulations, ‘You’ve done so much.’ I have, but everything that I’ve done, from a career standpoint, pretty good, but from a merit standpoint, adding to the resume and saying, ‘This guy has been an Intercontinental Champ, this guy has been a United States Champ, WWE Champ, World Heavyweight Champ, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble winner,’ I really don’t have anything to hang my hat on in that regard. For that, yeah, I’m like, okay, there has to be a time where I start.”
To LA Knight's credit, he has earned a few opportunities to work for a title at WrestleMania 40, with the “Megastar” coming up just short at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber. With his feud with AJ Styles looking of WWE quality, it's safe to say Knight still has a fighting chance to make it to WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, even if the match will be worked more for the sake of settling a feud – maybe even in Hell in a Cell – than for the honor of calling oneself a champion.