Liv Morgan has been a member of the WWE Universe since 2014, when she joined the promotion as a member of NXT after splitting her time training at Joe DeFranco's gym in New Jersey and as a model/server at Hooters.
Over her main roster run, Morgan's been a member of a very popular faction, The Riott Squad, formed multiple tag teams, and won three titles for her efforts, two as the Tag Team Champion and another as a singles star with the SmackDown Women's Championship. And yet, despite all of this success, Morgan revealed on a recent edition of The Bump that she's still experienced imposter syndrome during her run, noting that she now makes a special point to remind young fans that they can do anything, as she quite literally built her career with no external advantages.
“WWE with every fiber of my being, and so I just always felt like imposter syndrome, like there's no way I'll be good enough, there's no way I can compare to these other women that are such athletes and were kind of born into this business to do this. I just didn't have any of that, so I always doubted myself, and I always thought I lacked because I didn't have either of those things. So I think my biggest battle was just me versus myself, truly, and I think over time just putting in the work, being consistent, having such great camaraderie around me, I was able to find my own and feel like I belong,” Liv Morgan explained on The Bump via Fightful.
“I remember being younger, and whether you're at a school event and you have people come to visit you, and you look at these people like larger than life, like I can never be like that. So when I talk to little girls, I hope to stress enough that I don't want you to see me and think you can't have what I have, or you can't have the same successes that I have. I want you to know that I was literally you. I was you. So I just hope that they look at me and feel that, and not just, ‘Yeah, I could never be that.' It's like, no, I promise you, you really can. If I did it, you can do it. So I just hope that they have that belief that they can do it.”
You know, while Morgan is sort of working as a tweener at the moment, going after both the heelish Rhea Ripley and babyface Becky Lynch, WWE really should play further into her origins, as being a rags-to-riches story within the WWE Universe really could make her a fantastic babyface worthy of a serious push, as opposed to her more extreme gimmicks over the past few years.
Valhalla gives Liv Morgan her flowers ahead of WrestleMania 40.
Speaking of Liv Morgan's ascent through the WWE Universe, one of the performers who was afforded a chance to watch it firsthand was Valhalla, who worked alongside her in The Riott Squad under her old moniker, Sarah Logan.
Discussing how Morgan went from an NXT star initially nicknamed Marley to a member of the Squad, to now a legitimate contender for the Woman's World Champion, Valhalla celebrated her friend's efforts, as she really has become a top-tier Superstar due to sheer willpower.
“Liv is a bada**. She's legit not I don't know if anyone's caught it, but she's legit knocked a couple girls out with an open hand slap just in one of the chambers. She knocks Sonya Deville out just slapping her in the face. So she is not someone you'd want to fight, in my opinion. She's squirrely, and she is determined, like this girl has been on a on a tear, and she has like transcended The Riott Squad in a way that like I don't think anyone knew she had it in her. It's nice as one of her best friends and someone who loves her so much to see her in the same conversation as Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. I love seeing her in that conversation. I love seeing her in those spots because she's good enough. She looks good enough. She's violent enough. There's a reason that so many people love her. There's a reason that she has the following she does. It's because she's a real deal. I'm excited to see, like, I don't even know where this storyline's going,” Valhalla told SEScoops via 411 Mania.
“She wants to be her best. Desperately wants to be her best. When she gets done wrestling, you better have a critique for her. You better have something that she could have done better. She won't just accept, you did great. She's like, no. What could have been better? What could I have done? She's someone you can just be… I still try to be gentle, but I can be honest with her. We can have honest conversations. She is… just so loving and caring and just, she just wants to be good. She just wants to be the best she could be. I mean, it shows, it really shows just the growth from Riott Squad to who Liv is now is exponential. So I think, I think we don't even know, and she doesn't even know where she's gonna transcend to.”
See, how can you read/listen to Valhalla's impassioned endorsement of her friend and not see a massive babyface worthy of being pushed to the moon as an underdog hero? One way or another, WWE should strongly consider making that change, as it could be the key to a massive career upgrade moving forward.