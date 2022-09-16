Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are building to WWE’s Crown Jewel

Extra! Extra! Read all about it: according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns’ next feud is going to be with none other than Logan Paul, who is reportedly planned to wrestle “The Tribal Cheif” at the 2022 iteration of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Now granted, is it, shall we say, unusual to pit the double-champion with a 700-plus day title reign against a social media star with two wrestling matches on his resume, especially after the one-two punch of taking care of Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle respectively? You bet, Reigns is the top performer in the PWI Top-500 not only because of his character and his in-ring efforts but because of his incredible strength of schedule in the ring. Going from the program many expected to see, Reigns versus Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules to a match with Paul at Crown Jewel is unusual, to say the least.

Still, if fans have been keeping track of the goings ons of Paul and Reigns, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the “Head of the Table” appeared on ImPaulsive and was met with the following quote from his presumed friend when he listened back to the show per Sportskeeda.

“I can feel the dog surfacing within me,” Paul declared. “Like when I watch him on TV and in the ring… I just want to f**king wrestle the guy… I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing. You’re not gonna like this [but] you put me against Roman Reigns now, I think I can win. I’ll say it to the camera… Me and Roman Reigns one-on-one, that’s my match.”

Needless to say, Reigns didn’t take too kindly to this comment, as he took to Twitter to both express and also inadvertently advertise the show.

“I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show,” Reigns lamented. “You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?! Wiseman, handle him, Paul Heyman.”

Needless to say, with Paul personally invited by Paul “Triple H” Levesque to air out his grievances, it sounds like Meltzer’s reporting might be dead on with this one.

Kofi Kingston believes that Logan Paul has a bright future in WWE.

Though he isn’t personally involved in the burgeoning Reigns-Paul feud, SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston was asked by TMZ – as per Fightful – how he feels about Jake Paul’s brother joining the company he’s been a part of since 2008. As fans have come to expect from Kingston, his opinion was both aggressively optimistic and worthy of additional attention:

To me, it just makes sense. When you think about how popular Logan Paul is and even his entire story. His come-up and what he’s been able to do in the world of boxing and entertainment in general, it would only make sense for us to be hand in glove. He has a bright future ahead of him. To see what he did in the ring is very impressive. Especially as a performer who has seen a lot of people and has gone through the whole learning process, he shouldn’t be that good, that quickly.

If Kingston believes that Paul’s abilities have far exceeded his short time in the ring, maybe the prospects of a Reigns match aren’t as far-fetched as one may have initially assumed. If anything, this is the sort of spotlight-grabbing bout that brought Paul to the WWE in the first place.

Logan Paul came to WWE looking to make a difference.

When Paul officially signed his contract with WWE, he took to ImPaulsive once more to explain why he was heading to WWE and where he believes the run could take him, as transcribed by Wrestling Headlines: