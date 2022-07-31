Logan Paul balls out against The Miz at SummerSlam

Logan Paul is a relic of a bygone era of the WWE Universe.

Now granted, that era was about 10 days ago, as Vince McMahon just retired due to his infidelities one Friday before last but still, Triple H has turned the promotion’s gaze into the future, with NXT stars new and old like Io Shirai and Dakota Kai elevated into the main event picture and moving away from gimmicky stuff like not showing wrestling on television.

And yet, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance when Paul signed his contract, and the influential social media star has, by all accounts, worked hard on his craft to not just be a celebrity who wrestles, but become a genuine celebrity wrestler.

Fortunately, if Paul continues to perform like he did at SummerSlam, there’s a very good chance he can get there.

Facing off against a performer in The Miz who had to bring a small army with him to the ring, Paul fought through the shinanigans of Maryse, Tomasso Ciampa, and Miz himself, and looked cool, calm, and collected.

Now granted, he did have A.J. Styles secretly in his corner, who did a Phenomenal Forearm out of nowhere that Kevin Dunn would have shot from about a dozen different camera angles, but in the ring – and on a very good frog slash onto the commentary table – the work was all Paul, who was booked to look like Miz’s equal, not just a social media boxers using the WWE’s influence to build his following.