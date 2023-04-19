My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Logan Paul recently signed a new multiyear deal with WWE. After impressing management and the WWE Universe with a handful of spectacular matches, Paul is looking to stay with the company for the long haul.

Paul has had matches with some of the best superstars WWE has to offer. He went up against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik while teaming with The Miz at WrestleMania. He would then go on to face his former partner and defeat the 2-time Grand Slam Champion at SummerSlam.

To the surprise of many, Paul challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Although he was never expected to win this match, he put on a show and proved to the world that he belongs in a WWE ring. After a tremendous showing in the Royal Rumble match, he would battle one of the faces of WWE, Seth Rollins, at WrestleMania. Paul is 2-2 in matches during his short career, not counting the Royal Rumble match, but he’s shown improvement every time he steps foot in the ring.

With a new contract comes new expectations. Fans have been impressed with what they’ve seen from Logan Paul but want to see more of him. I don’t blame the fans for thinking this way because I agree. Paul is capable of wrestling more than a handful of matches each year. I also believe he’s too talented only to be showcased once every few months. If Paul committed to wrestling full-time, I think he would be one of the biggest stars in the company.

Fans may not like hearing that, but it’s true. He’s more talented than most superstars on the roster and is a phenomenal character. He knows how to work the crowd, has excellent in-ring skills, and understands how the business works. Logan Paul and WWE are a match made in Heaven.

Is Logan Paul good enough to hold a title in WWE? While speaking with ESPN, Paul said his goal is to win a championship in WWE. He believes he’s more than capable of doing just that.

“I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt,” Paul said. “I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.” (H/T ESPN)

Logan Paul is more than talented enough to hold championship gold in WWE. But would it be a wise business decision? Former commentator Sam Roberts believes it would be a good idea. While speaking on his show Not Sam Wrestling, Roberts said Paul should win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

“This is a man who, while holding the briefcase, would have the WWE held hostage because the idea of him being WWE Champion is so antithetical to what the WWE Universe wants,” said Roberts. “Logan Paul is in this position now where he’s had big matches. He’s proven what he can do. Logan Paul has to operate at a top level in order to be worth the investment that’s being made in Logan Paul. So how do you operate up there? You have him go to this pay-per-view and win the Money in the Bank briefcase.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Logan Paul has millions of followers across all social media platforms. Whether fans like it or not, he has a massive following that can benefit WWE. By giving him such a significant spotlight, they can attract many new fans because of Paul’s success.

Fans would hate the idea of Paul winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, never mind the WWE Championship. This would get many people talking and give WWE a ton of media coverage. I don’t think Logan Paul should win a world championship anytime soon, but having him hold a title would work well for both sides.

