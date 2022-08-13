Los Lotharios take aim at WWE’s Maximum Male Models

Since officially arriving in the WWE Universe earlier this summer, the Maximum Male Models have rapidly gone from a faction booed out of the arena by angry crowds unwilling to have their “juices titillated” to a weird, surrealist masterpiece that grew more and more compelling with each passing week.

Fans worried that Max Dupri might be out when his sister, Maxxine, was introduced, cheered on his return when it eventually came and lost their collective minds when he and the models, formerly known as Mace and Mansoor, cut a Pure Life Water commercial during SummerSlam. Surely this act could go on forever with the same little vignettes to keep the fan base engaged, and more than a few fans would be happy as a clam, but unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be – no, eventually, the Models would need to actually prove it in the ring and wrestle a few matches to have any sort of tangible, long-term push.

Friends, that day has officially come, as Los Lotharios, the duo formerly known to the WWE Universe as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo before Vince McMahon shortened their names, have officially taken an interest in Maxxine Dupri, must to the dismay of Max, who doesn’t believe that they are Maximum Male Models behavior.

A Maximum Male Models-Los Lotharios feud is a perfect mid-card WWE feud.

There was a time when Angel Garza was one of the most exciting names in the greater WWE Universe. He had a fun style, a very unique character that was definitely over with the audience – especially grandmas – and the in-ring work to back it up. Whether wrestling with Andrade, against Andrade, or as a member of Los Lotharios with Humberto Carrillo, Garza had it, and most importantly of all, he had a fan in Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the man in charge of NXT booking at the time. Read what Garza has to say on the matter in an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSports.

“Oh, it was amazing. It was an amazing process that helped myself to mature a lot. It was the developmental process when you get to the WWE. It’s like, what do you want me to be? You want me as a wrestler? You want me as an entertainer? And then when they said ‘give us whatever you want and then we will tell you if you’re in the wrong way and we need to fix that or if you are in the correct way’. That first impression that I gave to them they were like ‘that’s amazing.’ My first idea when I talked to Triple H was ‘please, leave me and let me do my things and if you don’t like that, then you make some changes in my character.’ And he said ‘Ok, just go and do it.’ And I did the thing with the hand and the kiss of the grandma and that match was like the real line in my career for WWE because when I go to backstage he was like ‘that’s your job’ and I was like ‘Yes? I do it correct or?’ [laughs] and he said ‘That’s good, that’s amazing. I love your character, your ring style – I love everything. So let’s keep your character.’ And I was like that works for me! Because now, I feel it and I enjoy it and if you force me to do something, I want enjoy it. Now that I’m Garza, I can enjoy that and every time I step in the ring it’s going to be enjoyable so that process was just amazing.”

Yet, slowly but surely, Garza lost everything that made him special, including his name, and found himself a bit of an afterthought. His team became a fixture of the house show circuit and SmackDown Dark match scene, and fans wouldn’t be blamed if they forgot that the Los Lotharios duo were even still on the WWE roster at all, what with all of the roster cuts.

Things were looking dire but, in a very welcomed twist of fate, Garza and Carrillo discovered a light at the end of the tunnel in the return of Levesque not just to the creative room but to a lead creative role and on the same show where Hit Row returned to the WWE Universe, Los Lotharios came back too, and not just for a squash match versus The Usos. No, the duo returned backstage in an attempt to seduce Maxxine Dupri and break up the Maximum Male Models forever via their lothario ways. This imposition should lead to the in-ring returns of both factions, some absolutely wild promos, and maybe even a familial feud that would make a Telenovela blush.

And the best part? Garza and presumably Carrilo got their names back, too; Triple H certainly knows how to give the people what they want.