Matt Riddle out Extremes Seth Rollins in WWE’s Fight Pit

While their match may be forever be overshadowed by what immediately proceeded it, as you’d hope that Bray Wyatt would only have to return to the WWE Universe once, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins gave it their all in a Fight Pit match at WWE’s Extreme Rules. Taking part in by far the most elaborate stipulation match of a show filled with them, Riddle, Rollins, and Daniel Cormier, the match’s special referee, stepped into a ring without ropes and watched as a giant, double-decker cage came down around them, locking in the fight that was about to insure.

Wrestling in a match that could only be decided by submission, count out, or a technical knockout, Riddle and Rollins delivered a brisk, hard-hitting affair that felt more at home on a UFC card – minus the wrestling moves – than in the squared circle. With Riddle having the clear advantage in the Fight Pit, as he fought for Dana White in the past and took part in the match in NXT, Rollins had to get creative to get the upper hand and found his solution in the second-floor catwalk. Goading his foe to come up to the top, the duo fought on a slender walkway, much to the disapproval of Corey Graves on the mic, and yet, in the end, it was Riddle who used the catwalk to his advantage, as he hit a Bro Ton from about 10 feet in the air and potentially cracked Rollins’ ribs on the way down, as Michael Cole suggested.

Granted, Rollins didn’t completely lay down and surrender just yet, as he still threw Riddle around with his last bit of energy, the “Original Bro” got the last laugh as he forced his foe to tap out with the Triangle. This was a great match and will hopefully be rated as such by fans and pundits alike.