Riddle has a dream.

After patiently waiting out his 90-day non-compete clause following his release from WWE, Matt Riddle has slowly but surely made his way back into the professional wrestling world, first wrestling Jacob Fatu in MLW as part of a match that drew pretty darn interesting reactions from fans online due to the commentary by Matt Striker, and then made a virtual appearance at New Years Dash, where he said “Konnichiwa, New Japan” before challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi for the New Japan World Television Championship.

And yet, if there's one match Riddle wants to wrestle back on the indies, it isn't against a current employee of MLW, NJPW, TNA, or even AEW, but instead one of the biggest – literally – free agents on the open market, Bill Goldberg, who hasn't wrestled a match since he wrestled Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in 2022.

Discussing the idea of dream matches in a special appearance on Signed by Superstars, one fan asked if he had any interest in wrestling the former WCW standout now that they're both free agents, to which Riddle said yes, and even suggested where such a match could go down: AEW.

“I don't want to give too much. I, personally, would love to work with William. I think William Goldberg would be a great match,” Matt Riddle shared on Signed by Superstars via Fightful. “I think I could get something out of him that people haven't seen in years. I think it'd be great for business. I know it'd be good for me. At the end of the day, if he wants to do it, he'll do it. If he needs to do it, he'll do it. There would be a couple places we could do that. Maybe AEW, maybe TNA, maybe New Japan. If it was going to happen, it would probably be AEW.”

Riddle versus William Goldberg, you say? Well, while that isn't the first match that would come to mind for either performer, as the former fits better in pairings with “shoot” fighters like Minoru Suzuki, Josh Barnett, or even “Filthy” Tom Lawler, and the latter is better suited for matches against other legacy acts on the indies, then again, if some promoter wants to see the match based on the previous drama between the duo, it's not too hard to imagine either man agreeing to the contest, as it would certainly draw money for one promotion or another, be that a supershow at WrestleCade or in an AEW ring for Tony Khan.

Matt Riddle compares Vince McMahon and Dana White.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Signed by Superstars, Matt Riddle was asked about working for Vince McMahon and decided to share a very interesting comparison between the third-generation wrestling promoter and Dana White, the UFC leader he worked with before trying his hand at professional wrestling

While both men are very focused on their visions, Riddle revealed that he ended up working with Mr. McMahon very well due to his willingness to go with the flow and accept what was offered his way.

“When Vince has a story, he tells the story. It doesn't matter what anybody says online, it doesn't matter what people say in the back, that's his story that's how he's going to run his ship, that's how it's done. You might like it, you might hate it, that's the point. Dana White is the same way. He has his business, he wants it run a certain way, he's not going to say like a lot of the boxing they have random fights that shouldn't even be happening but they draw a little bit, Dana won't do it,” Riddle told fans at Signed by Superstars via Wrestling Inc.

“Bruce was lke, ‘Woah, woah, woah, Vince, he's got like that Bret Hart appeal where he starts wrestling by the end of the match everybody's going to be chanting his name, he's really good. Once Vince let me in and then I made him laugh all the time. Most people when they see Vince, they ask him for something. I don't think I ever asked Vince once. I just said thank you for the opportunity and I apologized if I messed up.”

Say what you will about Riddle's run in WWE, but even the most hardened hater has to admit his comedic timing was borderline built to be paired with Mr. McMahon's creative direction, as he excelled in the juvenile, sophomoric, dare I say silly style of storytelling that popped the promoter from the Attitude Era on. Now free to present himself as he sees fit, it'll be very interesting to see how much of that translates to the indies.