Mr. McMahon thought what about Riddle?

For a few years there, at the turn of the decade, it's hard to argue that there was a more popular member of the WWE Universe, at least in the opinion of Vince McMahon, than Matt Riddle.

A booker noted for playing favorites, Mr. McMahon would routinely give time to performers that weren't exactly favorites with the crowd, with Austin Theory, The Great Khali, and yes, Riddle all falling into that very expansive group.

And yet, when Mr. McMahon first met Riddle, it wasn't immediately love at first sight, as, per the “Bro” himself in an appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, the former Chairman of the Board wasn't initially sold on Riddle as a person or his gimmick.

“He thought I was goofy. If anything, the first time we met, he didn’t like me because I was goofy,” Matt Riddle explained via 411 Mania. “He was like ‘You’re goofy.’ And I’m like ‘Yeah I’m goofy, but it’s a good thing.’ He’s like ‘Being a goof isn’t a good thing.’ And I’m like ‘Well, I’m a goof that can kick your a**.’ You could tell that didn’t make him happy. And then Bruce Prichard hopped in and was like ‘Hey Vince, he’s pretty good at wrestling. Trust me.'”

Now, for fans in the know, this isn't the first time Riddle has shared his thoughts on Mr. McMahon, as in the very same interview, he had some very interesting things to say about his former boss' resignation.

“Well, people say that (they were surprised), and granted I had no idea of anything going on. I don't even politic my own matches. I show up and do my job,” Matt Riddle noted via Fightful. “Honestly, if you watch any of his work from in-ring performances, the things he said and did, logic would tell you alone. Especially, me, personally, all the good wrestlers that play good characters, that's them. It might be turned up by ten or 100, but that's them. When I see Vince do all the things he's done from the 80s, 90s, early 2000s, I was not surprised. Some of it, a little, but yeah, the guy is a billionaire that owns a company. He's done it all, seen it all, and wants to do more and see more. I don't know, I'm not a billionaire. I wasn't the dude (alleged in the lawsuit). Brock was the dude he was talking to. It wasn't me. I really have no comment, other than that. I'm not surprised. I hear people say they're surprised. I'm not surprised. The guy was a maniac.”

Now, as more than a few fans have pointed out, Riddle calling out anyone else for being a “maniac” is sort of like the pot calling the kettle black, as he was released from WWE because of his own actions more so than suddenly being on the outs with new booker Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Fortunately, WWE has firmly moved on from their founder and former boss, and Riddle appears intent on trying to do the same, as he's been working behind the scenes to find a new home in professional wrestling where he can show off more of his serious side.

Matt Riddle has had talks with TNA.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Matt Riddle reveals that, in addition for New Japan and MLW, where he's already appeared, he's also had conversations to follow Nic Nemeth to TNA, where he's already established himself as a performer of note.

Would Riddle, too, consider making the jump to TNA? Maybe yes, maybe no, but after being forced into the restraints of WWE's televised product, it's clear he's looking to branch out.

“When I got done with WWE, it's kind of stressful working on TV all the time, especially with the travel. The money is awesome, it's definitely worth it, and the experience,” Matt Riddle explained via Fightful. “Now, I want to take a break from TV. After the 90 days and during the 90 days, I'm setting some dates up. I talked to some places. I've talked to TNA, I've worked with New Japan and MLW. You do film for TV, but it's not the same as Monday Night Raw, three hours live, anything can happen, people are changing the script. You have ten minutes for your match, now you have five minutes. It's extremely stressful. I like the pressure, but at the same time, I kind of wanted a little break from all that. I'm choosing places more pay-per-view based where I don't have to worry about going to commercial so we can get that Fritos advertisement.”

Would Riddle be a good fit in TNA? Yeah, actually, his style could make for some pretty interesting fights with the top stars in the promotion, from Kushida to Moose, Nemeth, and beyond. His decision to actually sign there, however, remains to be seen, as giving a long-term contract to Riddle is far from a safe bet.