Max Dupri hints at a ‘Knightly’ return to WWE SmackDown

The Maximum Male Models are on a bit of a losing streak in WWE, having dropped both of their matches since making their on-screen debut as members of the SmackDown brand. The not-so-dynamic duo of ma.ce and man.soor have struggled against Hit Row in tag team action, performed equally poorly in a losing effort to Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and The Street Profits with Los Lotharios in their corner, and likely have a ton more losing in their future if something doesn’t radically change in the not-too-distant future.

Fortunately, Max Dupri has a plan.

“Gentleman,” Dupri declared while pacing around the locker room. “You have to pick those chins up. You have to lift those grizzled chins; I’ve been here before and unfortunately a few too many times, and in that process, I have learned you have to go through the… you have to go through the day to get to the Knight.”

When Maximum Male Models are moping in the locker room after their loss, @MaxDupri informs them that they must “go through the day to get to the night.” #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/UVpf2YMVKR — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2022

Oh snap, I know you can’t see the spelling of a word when it’s spoken, but that certainly sounded like a capital K Knight as opposed to a lowercase night to me.

Does that mean? Could it be? Is… LA Knight about to make his way to the WWE Universe after seemingly being retired after his run on NXT? And if so, what could that mean? Will LA continue to work with the Models, or will he go it alone as the leader of a one-man butt-kicking brigade? If so, what does that mean for Maxxine, the Models, and even Los Lotharios?

Tune in to SmackDown next week, WWE fans; this is getting good.