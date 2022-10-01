Max Dupri quits WWE’s Maximum Male Models?

After fully embracing his role in the Maximum Male Models following the WWE exit of Vince McMahon, Maxi Dupri has seemingly quit his titular group due to the team’s lack of ambition and in-ring success.

… yes, you read that correctly; after watching his sister, Maxxine Dupri, encourage her wards, ma.ce and man.soor, to go for the win, in this case, the record for Canada’s longest pose, Max blew it up in a major way by punching the man formerly known as Mansoor square in the face, aka his modeling moneymaker. Dupri took off his MMM belt, declared that “this ain’t for me anymore,” and then let out a very celebratory “yeah” before going his own way.

Does this mean what folks think it means? Is Max Dupri going to become so last season – literally, SmackDown‘s new season begins in October – and make way for LA Knight? Or will WWE take things in a different direction and produce a new character for a man who has seemingly gotten over every single gimmick he’s been afforded over his 20 years in the business, from Eli Drake to El Hijo de Trump, which is an incredibly crazy footnote in his career that you can watch here.

For fans who loved LA Knight in NXT, this is huge news, as his “didn’t get the job done” promo is one of the best segments in recent memory on the black and gold brand. Hopefully, Paul “Triple H” Levesque gets it right this time around, as much like Shotzi’s tank, the LA Knight mannerisms are a huge part of his character.