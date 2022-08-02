Mick Foley pays a touching tribute to former WWE rival Ric Flair

There’s no doubt about it; Ric Flair’s Last Match will live on forever in the hearts, minds, and memories of wrestling fans the world over, even if the match clearly didn’t live up to expectations set by his initial retirement match at WrestleMania 24 versus Shawn Michaels.

… then again, if you really expected to see a 73-year-old put on a stone-cold classic against a 55-year-old who has wrested two matches since 2020, I don’t know what to tell you.

The card featured more than a few callbacks to Flair’s glory days, from the presence of the new Four Horseman, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr., to the return of performers like Bully Ray, and even a match between The Von Ericks and The Briscoes – though not the ones Flair wrestled back in the day – and in the end, “The Nature Boy” took the ring with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against his old frenemies Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal while scores of his friends, from Bret Hart, to Mick Foley, and even The Undertaker watched on hoping his fake heart attack spot wasn’t a shoot.

Though a ton has been written about the match, and more will continue to be written as the dust continues to settle, one of the voices that holds a bit more weight than most decided to weigh in and pay tribute to his long-time friend and occasional rival. Here’s what Mick Foley had to say on the matter via his Facebook, which, unlike his Twitter, isn’t currently hacked.