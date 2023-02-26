Tamina has been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in 2009, when she signed on to become a member of FCW. Initially working under the name Sarona Snuka, a name she used for a few matches in World Xtreme Wrestling before landing in developmental, Tamina has gone on to work nearly 650 matches as a member of WWE, with her biggest successes coming in 2021, when she won the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Natalya and held the belt for 129 days. Sure, she won the 24/7 championship on eight different occasions, first in 2019 and for the final time in 2022, but her more recent run hasn’t been particularly successful, with all but one of her matches since September of 2022 not being on television – excluding the Royal Rumble – and that match serving as nothing more than a two-minute squash to establish Mia Yim as a force to be reckoned with upon her return.

So what gives? Does creative simply have nothing for the second-generation Snuka, or is she simply waiting for her next opportunity to shine in a way that currently isn’t available? If Tamina has her way, it will be the latter, as she would like nothing more than to re-form a tag team with her cousin Nia Jax, who returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble after being released from the company in 2021. Speaking with TMZ Sports about her time in WWE and Jax’s return, Tamina let it be known that if the duo is afforded a chance to work together moving forward, they should have no issue finding long-term success as a team.

“Bro, man, I don’t know if people can handle that if sis came back and me and her tagged up. I don’t think people can handle that because that’s a whole nother thing,” Tamina said via Fightful. “Because, you know, we’d be going to, no, we’d be running through it all. I mean, you know that sis is freaking awesome. We got the laughs and the giggles. It was awesome, it was great having her back and everybody had a good time. Everybody that was supposed to be in that Rumble was in that Rumble and it was awesome. Every single new girl, every single person that was there. That’s the kind of spirit and love you want in a locker room, you know what I’m saying? That’s what helps make magic.”

Technically speaking, it’s hard to argue with Tamina’s thought process; the current WWE Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, have only defended their straps once since winning them at Crown Jewel, and the NXT Champs, Fallon Henley and Kiana James, haven’t wrestled a match, period, since beating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter at Vengeance Day, instead focusing on the latter’s dating habits. Throw Jax and Tamina into the ring with either of those teams, and it’s not hard to predict which team will pull out the win.

Tamina weighs in on The Rock appearing at WrestleMania 39.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of Tamina’s family, did you know she’s also related to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

… yes, it’s actually common knowledge? Well, regardless, with one of the biggest question marks surrounding WrestleMania 39 being whether or not The Rock will find a way to get back into the ring when “The Showcase of the Immortals” makes its way to the town that made Johnson a superstar, Hollywood, in April, Tamina weighed in on that too in an interview with Insider.

“All of us, including his mama, want him to come back,” Tamina said. “I feel like everybody wants him to return. It’s what you were made to do, and born to do. Wrestling is a love. Dwayne’s a huge mentor, you know, because when I first started, it was because of him. He’s a huge example. The way he is in interviews, that’s really him — he’s really that funny person. He’s that loving man, that husband, and he is that father. Like, his girls are crazy about their dad. You see him as a character, you see him as a superstar at WWE. It’s all these different things, but he’s an entrepreneur. He could probably become the next president for crying out loud, and I’m proud of him. You can never repay anybody back for any of that for the kind of love that they show you.”

Would it be incredible to see Johnson back in WWE for WrestleMania? For sure, even if he just drops LA Knight with The People’s Elbow, it would likely get a pop akin to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hitting Vince McMahon with a stunner at WrestleMania 38. Whether that happens, however, remains to be seen.