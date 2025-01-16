Despite fans still awaiting her WWE return, Becky Lynch (and Seth Rollins) were seen at the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat game.

Fans have posted images of them sitting courtside at the Lakers-Heat game. They were shown at the jumbotron at Crypto.com Arena during the game.

The two seemed to be having a nice night at the Lakers game. Since they are both two of WWE's top stars, they rarely get nights off. But it looks like they enjoyed a night out on the town.

Slowly but surely, Lynch is beginning to make more public appearances. Currently, she is on hiatus from WWE, and fans are awaiting her comeback.

She was last seen on WWE TV in May 2024. Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. She then lost her rematch a couple of nights later.

Her contract then expired, and she hasn't been seen since. However, WWE recently used her in a promotional video for Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix, so she will be in the fold sooner rather than later.

When will Becky Lynch return to WWE?

The return of Lynch is imminent, and WWE fans should expect it soon. If she doesn't come back before it, the Royal Rumble is a prime candidate for her return.

Every year, the Royal Rumble is host to surprises and returns. From TNA stars to returning Superstars from injury, the battle royal is always used as a vehicle to bring stars back. Lynch could be one of the 2025 surprise returns.

She will be back before WrestleMania 41 either way. Lynch is one of the top stars in WWE, and they will want her back before the Showcase of the Immortals. Expect her to have a high-profile feud entering the event.

Throughout her career, Lynch has won seven main roster world championships. Additionally, she has won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Lita). She also won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble.

In 2019, Lynch was part of the first WrestleMania main event with women Superstars. She faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a Winner Takes All match for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Lynch won the match and became “Becky Two Belts.”

As he career continues, she is beginning to dip her toes into other ventures. Lynch has started acting in movies and TV series. She will appear in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Happy Gilmore 2.