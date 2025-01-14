As you may or may not have heard amid all of the excitement surrounding RAW's move to Netflix, Becky Lynch has reportedly re-signed with WWE, with a return to the ring coming at some point in the not-too-distant future on the Road to WrestleMania.

Now, for long-time fans of “The Man,” this is great news, as the promotion has had an “Irish Lacekicker”-sized hole on the babyface side of the bracket since she wrestled her last match for the promotion last year. Lynch can enter into a program with Rhea Ripley on RAW, tangle up with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, or even win the Royal Rumble to control her destiny, which could make for some very interesting television indeed.

Discussing her expected return on his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross celebrated her return, noting that Lynch deserves to be paid like one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, period.

“She's a seven-figure person, no doubt, and good for her, she is a friend. I helped get her started, and it wasn't a hard decision to make, to cast your lot with her 'cause she just had a great work ethic and desired to be a star,” Ross said via TJR.

“I'm a big fan of Becky Lynch. She's got the attitude, the look, and all that, and I'm glad that she stopped long enough to have a baby. Moms like to have babies, and so she did, and so I'm anxious to see how she does when she comes back.”

When it comes to elevating women in professional wrestling, Lynch really is the trailblazer who deserves credit for the current industry boom, as she really did accomplish many of the firsts stateside in the industry. Headline WrestleMania? Lead the promotion in merch sales? Main event television weekly? Lynch, Lynch, and Lynch, with other members of the promotion at the time like Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey helping to spearhead the Women's Revolution.

Fortunately, Ross discussed that, too, noting that it's been a joy to see performers like Lynch change the perception of women in the sport.

“Women were treated like s**t for so long, and I'm glad that they got a break,” Ross noted. “Now it seems like women are just as viable as the males, at least that's my take on it. They're fun to watch, and they're unique, and they have big personalities and a great look and all that stuff, so it's really good, it's good stuff.”

What should fans expect from Lynch's return? Will she become a champion once more? Come up short? Or fall somewhere in between? Fans will have to wait to find out.