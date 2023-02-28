It’s happening, it’s weirdly, actually happening: after MVP threw down the gauntlet and challenged brock lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39 against “The Nigerian Giant” Omos, “The Beast Incarnate” has answered the call.

Taking to the ring for a very special edition of VIP Lounge, Lesnar joined MVP in the ring to discuss his plans for WrestleMania 39, with the latter attempting to convince the former champion that his client is a worthy challenge for “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

“You put your hands on a man, and you can do whatever you want to that man, MVP said. But you put your hands on a giant, and that giant puts his hands back on you. So the issue we have here, Brock Lesnar, is The Beast can destroy any man, but a Giant will subdue and conquer a Beast. So the bottom line Brock Lesnar is you can suplex, and you can F5 virtually anyone you want to, but you cannot do that to a 7-foot-3 inch, 416-pound Nigerian giant named Omos.”

This response got a good laugh out of Lesnar, who gave MVP a high five for his efforts. His response, however, was far less friendly, as it doesn’t sound like “The Beast Incarnate” has much faith in Omos delivering a Hollywood ending to the fans at WrestleMania 39.

“Man, do you what MVP? That was d*mn good,” Lesnar said. “Do you know what? I accept your challenge. We’ve got big business; yes, we do. Don’t only do I accept your challenge, but I think we should shake on it, and we should drink on it.”

Unfortunately for MVP, Lesnar rejected his offer of champagne and instead was given a flask of “white lightning,” which caused the manager to spit in “The Beast’s” face and then take a one-way trip on an F5 to snoozeville. This match is set, and for better or worse, it looks like fans will get to see Lesnar suplex and F5 a 7-foot-3, 416-pound giant on the promotion’s grandest stage.