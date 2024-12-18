The WWE's 2024 edition of WrestleMania featured more than a few big surprises, special attractions, and cameos to send fans home happy, but which one stood above the rest?

Now, sure, the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has to be among the biggest and best pieces of wrestling business the industry saw in 2024, but that was telegraphed for months before the show. The same goes for an injured CM Punk calling the match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, and even if the Money in the Bank contract cash-in was a bit of a surprise, the results really weren't.

So what was it, the debut of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson? Sami Zayn beating Gunter? No, the biggest Mania surprise has to be the return of The Undertaker, who helped Cody Rhodes make his big comeback win to take down Roman Reigns and become the WWE Champion.

Discussing how this WrestleMania return came about, Paul “Triple H” Levesque told Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on their The Roommates Show podcast that it was a lot more challenging than some fans might have expected, as he took “forever” to get it officially on the books.

“It took us forever to get him to do that thing. A lot of that stuff comes together in the tail end. When I first called him for it, he’s like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t think I want to do it,’” Levesque noted of Mania via Fightful. “I’m like, ‘80,000 people are going to go absolutely insane.’ It took us a little bit. Rock had to call him. Everybody had to call him to get him to finally acquiesce to do it. When he retired, he sort of wanted, ‘I’m just done.’ He didn’t come out with the hat and jacket. The hat and jacket are retired. ‘I’ll come out as me, but I’m not coming out as Undertaker.’ He just wanted it to be over.”

Whoa, shocking stuff, right? I mean, sure, Undertaker has been more open and around in his post-WWE career than he ever was during his final run with the company, as he's now doing press on the regular, has a thriving podcast, a live show, and has even returned to television on multiple occasions for special events to pop a television rating. But when you consider his stance that retirement is retirement, and the Undertaker wanted to keep things that way, getting him back for that moment now feels even more special than it initially seemed. Good on you, Levesque, for pulling that WrestleMania moment off.