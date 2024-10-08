After leaving the ring a little worse for wear after his incredibly hard-fought Hell in a Cell victory over Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood, CM Punk was afforded a chance to address the WWE Universe the very next night during the opening segment of RAW, but what would he say? Would he turn heel, cursing McIntyre for not being good enough to take him down? Or maybe he would instead admit that he has gotten overly cocky and needs to finally make some friends, even if they don't currently work for WWE?

Well, as fans found out, Punker noted that he was tired, beaten up, but not broken, even if he would need some time to get back to 100 percent.

The moment was nice, the fans absolutely loved it, and all in all, it felt like a perfect way to close out the feud after his huge blowoff rubber match with McIntyre, but in the WWE Universe, when one door closes, another opens, and with the opening lines of “Visionary,” fans got their answer as to what could be coming next.

Squaring off at the entrance ramp, Seth Rollins and Punk locked eyes for a moment before the former marched down to the ring and the latter walked to the back, all the while the fans in St. Louis cheered along. Taking the ring with a mic in his hand, Rollins decided to address the situation head-on, letting fans know that the “Revolutionary” already has a vision for the “Second City Saint.”

“St. Louis! You know I gotta do the right thing, before we get things started off here tonight, I gotta do the right thing,” Rollins noted. “After everything he went through on Saturday night, CM Punk, from all of us here in this building tonight, get well soon.. because the sooner you get back, the sooner I can kick your a** and retire you for good!”

Now, for fans of WWE, the idea of Rollins and Punk feuding has been nearly a year in the making, with the former being incredibly upset with the latter for his return at Survivor Series and their ill feelings bleeding out into storylines even when both men were working their own programs. If anyone can match McIntyre's energy moving forward, it has to be Rollins, as he's about as big of a personality as the WWE Universe has in 2024.

Seth Rollins still holds a grudge against CM Punk from SummerSlam

Discussing Punk in his final public comments before his special guest referee gig at SummerSlam, Rollins revealed before the show that he still has nothing positive to say about the “Best in the World” as he continues to harbor ill-will towards the sometimes locker room troublemaker.

“This was a guy I looked up to. I always thought that he had the best interests of the industry right here in his heart; I really did. Because that's the image that he wants people to see, that's what he wants people to believe about him,” Rollins explained via 411 Mania. “But it's just not true. When push comes to shove, all he cares about is himself. That's all he cares about. The rest is a facade. He's a liar, he's a crook, he's a scam artist, and somehow, he's made people believe that he's this great messiah when, in fact, he literally only cares about CM Punk and how to line his own pockets. It's hard for me to even look him in the eye. I try to avoid him at all costs. Like I said, stay away from me, and here he is, in my space one more time.”

With Punk-McIntyre officially in the books, Rollins only has one pesky Bronson Reed to take care of before he can fully set his sights on the “Best in the World.” Unfortunately, that's a lot easier said than done, as the former leader of TMDK is no slouch in the ring.